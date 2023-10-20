Garena Free Fire characters aren’t just cosmetic in nature, as each of them features a specific special survival ability that can completely change your approach in battle. These range from improving your ability to support your teammates, temporarily hiding you on the mini-map, increasing your accuracy, and loads more.

There are dozens of characters in total in Garena Free Fire, and each of them has their own special ability. Given that the abilities vary greatly in terms of the nature of what they can achieve, picking a character can be as simple as choosing the ability that most appeals to you. Or, you could choose purely on looks alone, selecting the character that appeals to you cosmetically. The beauty of Garena Free Fire is that it allows you to make that choice.

Garena Free Fire characters list:

Below, we’re going to round up all of the characters in Garena Free Fire and include their appearance, special abilities, and unlocks to help you decide which one to pick.

Orion

Described as “a broken man”, Orion is a complicated character with something dark inside he can’t control. This energy is known as the Crimson Energy, gifting Orion peculiar powers.

Special ability

Crimson Energy: become immune to damage and absorb enemy HP for a short time.

Tatsuya

City-boy Tatsuya might look like a lightweight, but his experiences fending for himself in hard times transfer over to his battling ability. He’s most notable for his incredible speed, easily making an escape when in the heat of heavy fire.

Special ability

Rebel Rush: speed ahead for a short amount of time.

Kenta

The bodyguard for Hayato Yagami’s family for many years, Kenta is an established warrior with a wicked shield ability.

Special ability

Swordman’s Wrath: Form a shield that protects from all damage coming from the front (resets once the user attacks).

Nairi

Nairi is a cool cat who has adjusted their outfit to suit chilly climate conditions, and can use their technological prowess to improve gloo walls in-game.

Special ability

Ice Iron: increases the durability of gloo walls.

Leon

Basketballing battler Leon is one of the 2022 additions to Free Fire’s character roster, with their buzzer beater ability providing an HP boost during combat.

Special ability

Buzzer Beater: boosts and recovers HP during combat.

Otho

One of the better supporting characters in Free Fire, Otho uses their telekinetic Memory Mist ability to spot enemy players on the map.

Special ability

Memory Mist: gives away all opponent player locations when a single opponent is killed.

Thiva

Dmitri’s little brother, and Free Fire’s most tattooed battler, Thiva is a brawler with the special ability vital vibes that allows him to quickly rescue teammates.

Special ability

Vital Vibes: increases rescue speed.

Dimitri

Scientist turned Free Firee champion Dimitri is a solid support option, especially with their healing heartbeat ability, offering themselves and players in the area an HP boost in times of need.

Special ability

Healing Heartbeat: recovers Dimitri’s health and anyone else in the area of effect.

D-Bee

The fiery D-Bee has funky moves both on and off the battlefield, with her bullet beats ability adjusted in the most recent Garena Free Fire update to boost movement speed across all weapons.

Special ability

Bullet Beats: move quicker with a weapon in your hand, and fires quicker too.

K ‘Captain Booyah’

K is modelled on DJ KSHMR, the Spinnin’ Records pioneering DJ/Producer. While K’s level up unlocks remain a mystery, we do know his passive skill raises his maximum EP to 250. K’s special active skill has two unique modes: Psych Professor and Jiujitsu Master.

Special ability

Psych Professor: EP to HP conversion rate increased by 500% for allies and self within a 6 meters radius

EP to HP conversion rate increased by 500% for allies and self within a 6 meters radius Jiujitsu Master: Regenerates 2 EP every 2-3 seconds, up to 100-150 EP. The skill has a cooldown of 20 seconds, before forms can be swapped

Jai

A SWAT commander that’s an expert in keeping his ammo topped up in the midst of combat.

Special ability

Raging Reload: taking down an opponent reloads your AR, pistol, or SMG by 10% of its capacity

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Raging Reload 2 Increases reload capacity by an additional 3% 3 Increases reload capacity by an additional 3% 4 Increases reload capacity by an additional 3% 5 Summon Airdrop Playcard 6 Increases reload capacity by an additional 3% 7 Justice Fighter 8 Increases reload capacity by an additional 3%

luqueta

The latest Garena Free Fire character is Luqueta, who increases his health every time he gets a kill.

Special ability

Hat Trick: every kill increases max HP by 8%, up to 35%

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Hat Trick 2 Increases max HP per kill by an additional 2% 3 Increases max HP per kill by an additional 2% 4 Increases max HP per kill by an additional 2% 5 TBD 6 Increases max HP per kill by an additional 2% 7 TBD 8 Increases max HP per kill by an additional 2%

SKYLeR

Free Fire’s greatest dancer Skyler provides vocal support for his team with his wall-breaking ability.

Special ability

Riptide Rhythm: Unleash a sonic wave that damages 5 gloo walls up to a maximum of within 100m of Skyler, plus a bonus of up to 9 HP recovery for each gloo wall deployed.

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Riptide Rhythm 2 Damage gloo walls within 58m and 5 HP recovery 3 Damage gloo walls within 67m and 6 HP recovery 4 Damage gloo walls within 77m and 7 HP recovery 5 Damage gloo walls within 88m and 8 HP recovery 6 Damage gloo walls within 100m and 9 HP recovery, and Skyler’s banner

Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh is a streamer that doesn’t believe in headshots. Why aim for the head when you could just aim everywhere?

Special ability

Limelight: damage taken from headshots is decreased by 3% (up to 25%) and damage delivered to enemy limbs is increased by 3% (up to 15%) per viewer

level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Limelight 2 Decreases headshot damage and increases limb damage by a further 0.5% 3 Decreases headshot damage and increases limb damage by a further 0.5% 4 Decreases headshot damage and increases limb damage by a further 0.5% 5 Summon airdrop playcard 6 Max damage to limbs is increased to 20% 7 Wolfrah’s Banner 8 Decreases headshot damage and increases limb damage by a further 0.5%

Xayne

Xayne put’s the ‘x’ in extreme sports, and is Free Fire’s resident adrenaline junkie.

Special ability

Xtreme Encounter: Gain a temporary 80 HP boost, as well as increased damage to gloo walls and shields.

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Xtreme Encounter 2 Temporary 80 HP increase, 50% damage boost to shields and gloo walls for 10 seconds 3 Temporary 80 HP increase, 61% damage boost to shields and gloo walls for 10 seconds 4 Temporary 80 HP increase, 73% damage boost to shields and gloo walls for 10 seconds 5 Temporary 80 HP increase, 86% damage boost to shields and gloo walls for 10 seconds 6 Temporary 80 HP increase, 100% damage boost to shields and gloo walls for 10 seconds, and Xayne’s banner

A124

A124 is part robot, part 18-year-old girl. She’s a healing specialist, but she’s a bit selfish, only capable of healing herself with her special ability.

Special ability

Thrill of Battle: Convert 25 EP into HP (cooldown: 90 seconds)

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Thrill of Battle 2 Increases EP converted to 30, reduces cooldown by ten seconds 3 Increases EP converted to 35, reduces cooldown by five seconds 4 Increases EP converted to 40, reduces cooldown by five seconds 5 Unlock AI jacket 6 Increases EP converted to 55, reduces cooldown by five seconds 7 Unlock A124’s banner 8 Reduces EP converted to 50, reduces cooldown by five seconds

Rafael

Rafael is one of those nice kinds of hitmen that just wants to make the world a better place. With murder.

Special ability

Dead Silent: You do not appear on the mini-map for eight seconds (cooldown: 90 seconds)

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Dead Silent 2 Reduces cooldown by ten seconds 3 Reduces cooldown by ten seconds 4 Reduces cooldown by ten seconds 5 Unlock gunman jacket 6 Reduces cooldown by ten seconds 7 Unlock Rafael’s banner 8 Reduces cooldown by ten seconds

Laura

Laura began her special agent training as a child, so is pretty darn expert at it by now.

Special ability

Sharp Shooter: Increases accuracy by 10% while looking through your scope

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Sharp Shooter 2 Increases accuracy by 4% 3 Increases accuracy by 4% 4 Increases accuracy by 4% 5 Unlock agent’s windbreaker 6 Increases accuracy by 4% 7 Unlock Laura’s banner 8 Increases accuracy by 4%

Shimada Hayato

Hayato has a huge burden on his shoulders, as the only child of a prestigious family. That’s probably the reason why his hair is turning white at 20.

Special ability

Bushido: you gain 7.5% more armour penetration when your maximum HP drops by at least 10%

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Bushido 2 Increases armour penetration by 0.5% 3 Increases armour penetration by 0.5% 4 Increases armour penetration by 0.5% 5 Unlock Blazing Wolf 6 Increases armour penetration by 0.5% 7 Unlock Shimada Hayato’s banner 8 Increases armour penetration by 0.5%

Moco

Moco is an expert hacker that would probably choose to live in a computer if she had the option.

Special ability

Hacker’s Eye: Moco tags enemies she shoots for two seconds

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Hacker’s Eye 2 Increase the time enemy is tagged by 0.5 seconds 3 Increase the time enemy is tagged by 0.5 seconds 4 Increase the time enemy is tagged by 0.5 seconds 5 Unlock hacker jacket 6 Increase the time enemy is tagged by 0.5 seconds 7 Unlock Moco’s banner 8 Increase the time enemy is tagged by one second

Wukong

Wukong is some kind of monkey/human/robot hybrid. The future is terrifying.

Special ability

Camouflage: Turn into a bush (cooldown: 300 seconds)

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Camouflage 2 Reduces cooldown by 20 seconds 3 Reduces cooldown by 20 seconds 4 Reduces cooldown by 20 seconds 5 Unlock Wukong’s jacket 6 Reduces cooldown by 20 seconds 7 Unlock Wukong’s banner 8 Reduces cooldown by 20 seconds

Antonio

Antonio is now the only gangster in town, after wiping out all of the competition.

Special ability

Gangster’s Spirit: Receive ten extra HP when the round starts

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Gangster’s Spirit 2 Increases extra HP by five 3 Increases extra HP by five 4 Increases extra HP by five 5 Unlock Antonio’s suit 6 Increases extra HP by five 7 Unlock Antonio’s banner 8 Increases extra HP by five

Caroline

Caroline is a spoiled rich kid who has garnered a huge fan base on the back of it. Think the video game equivalent of a Kardashian.

Special ability

Agility: Move 3% faster when holding a shotgun

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Agility 2 Increases movement speed by 1% 3 Increases movement speed by 1% 4 Increases movement speed by 1% 5 Unlock Caroline’s fan club jacket 6 Increases movement speed by 1% 7 Unlock Caroline’s banner 8 Increases movement speed by 1%

Miguel

Miguel is an elite special forces soldier that was betrayed by his own allies. He’s probably not the most trusting guy in the world at this point.

Special ability

Crazy Slayer: You earn 20 EP for each kill

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Crazy Slayer 2 Increases EP earned by five per kill 3 Increases EP earned by five per kill 4 Increases EP earned by five per kill 5 Unlock Miguel’s special set 6 Increases EP earned by five per kill 7 Unlock Miguel’s banner 8 Increases EP earned by five per kill

Paloma

Paloma is a beauty queen-turned arms dealer. She’s not a very nice person to be honest.

Special ability

Arms-dealing: 30 assault rifle ammo doesn’t take up inventory space

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Arms-dealing 2 Increases assault rifle ammo that doesn’t take up inventory space by 30 3 Increases assault rifle ammo that doesn’t take up inventory space by 30 4 Increases assault rifle ammo that doesn’t take up inventory space by 30 5 Unlock Paloma’s special set 6 Increases assault rifle ammo that doesn’t take up inventory space by 30 7 Unlock Paloma’s banner 8 Increases assault rifle ammo that doesn’t take up inventory space by 30

Kla

Kla is a famous martial artist-turned-vigilante that lets his fists do the talking.

Special ability

Muay Thai: Deal 100% more fist damage

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Muay Thai 2 Increases fist damage by 50% 3 Increases fist damage by 50% 4 Increases fist damage by 50% 5 Unlock avenger’s fists jacket 6 Increases fist damage by 50% 7 Unlock Kla’s banner 8 Increases fist damage by 100%

Maxim

Maxim is a speed eating streamer who can easily out-eat those much bigger than him.

Special ability

Gluttony: You eat mushrooms and use med kits faster. This skill has recently been re-balanced to slightly decrease Maxim’s eating speed.

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Gluttony 2 Reduces eating and med kit time by 8% 3 Reduces eating and med kit time by 12% 4 Reduces eating and med kit time by 17% 5 Unlock Maxim’s foodie jacket 6 Reduces eating and med kit time by 23% 7 Unlock Maxim’s banner 8 Reduces eating and med kit time by 30%

Misha

Misha is an expert driver, who regularly wins various racing tournaments.

Special ability

Afterburner: Drive 2% faster and take 5% less damage while in a vehicle

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Afterburner 2 Increases driving speed by 2% and damage reduction by 5% 3 Increases driving speed by 2% and damage reduction by 5% 4 Increases driving speed by 2% and damage reduction by 5% 5 Unlock Misha’s race queen set 6 Increases driving speed by 2% and damage reduction by 5% 7 Unlock Misha’s banner 8 Increases driving speed by 2% and damage reduction by 5%

Nikita

Nikita is a professional bodyguard and specialist marksman.

Special ability

Firearms Expert: You reload submachine guns 4% faster

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Firearms Expert 2 Increases submachine gun reload speed by 4% 3 Increases submachine gun reload speed by 4% 4 Increases submachine gun reload speed by 4% 5 Unlock Nikita’s bodyguard set 6 Increases submachine gun reload speed by 4% 7 Unlock Nikita’s banner 8 Increases submachine gun reload speed by 4%

Kelly

Kelly is an incredibly fast high school sprinter that’s addicted to the track.

special ability

Dash: You sprint 1% faster

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Dash 2 Increases sprint speed by 1% 3 Increases sprint speed by 1% 4 Increases sprint speed by 1% 5 Unlock training set 6 Increases sprint speed by 1% 7 Unlock Kelly’s banner 8 Increases sprint speed by 1%

Andrew

Andrew is a cop who lives to arrest bad people. His bulletproof vest is his lucky charm, though we’d argue that’s just sensible rather than lucky.

Special Ability

Armour Specialist: Decreases vest durability loss by 2%

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Armour Specialist 2 Increases decrease of vest durability loss by 2% 3 Increases decrease of vest durability loss by 2% 4 Increases decrease of vest durability loss by 2% 5 Unlock alternative police set 6 Increases decrease of vest durability loss by 2% 7 Unlock Andrew’s banner 8 Increases decrease of vest durability loss by 2%

Olivia

Olivia is a nurse, though we’re not sure exactly which hospital allows its staff to dress like that.

Special ability

Healing Touch: Players you revive get up to 80 HP, dependent on Olivia’s level.

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Healing Touch 2 Revive players with an extra 36 HP 3 Revive players with an extra 43 HP 4 Revive players with an extra 51 HP 5 Revive players with an extra 60 HP and unlock intern set 6 Revive players with an extra 70 HP 7 Unlock Olivia’s achievement

Ford

Ford is a navy veteran, and loves putting on a freshly-pressed uniform. He doubles for Will Smith in his spare time.

Special Ability

Iron Will: You take 4% less damage outside the safe zone

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Iron Will 2 Reduces damage taken outside the safe zone by a further 4% 3 Reduces damage taken outside the safe zone by a further 4% 4 Reduces damage taken outside the safe zone by a further 4% 5 Unlock Ford’s uniform 6 Reduces damage taken outside the safe zone by a further 4% 7 Unlock Ford’s banner 8 Reduces damage taken outside the safe zone by a further 4%

Alok

Alok is a famous musician from Brazil, that motivates his teammates with the power of smooth beats.

Special Ability

Drop the Beat: Create a 5m aura that increases movement and sprint speed by 10%, and restores five HP for five seconds (cooldown: 45 seconds)

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Drop the Beat 2 Increases movement and sprint speed by a further 1%, and restore HP for a further second 3 Increases movement and sprint speed by a further 1%, and restore HP for a further second 4 Increases movement and sprint speed by a further 1%, and restore HP for a further second 5 Unlock summon airdrop play card 6 Increases movement and sprint speed by a further 1%, and restore HP for a further second 7 Unlock Alok’s banner 8 Increases movement and sprint speed by a further 1%, and restore five HP for a further second

Alvaro

Alvaro loves a good explosion; so much so that he was recruited for the armed forces aged 14.

Special ability

Art of Demolition: Increase explosive weapon damage by 6% and damage range by 7%

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Art of Demolition 2 Increase weapon damage by a further 2% and range by 0.5% 3 Increase weapon damage by a further 2% and range by 0.5% 4 Increase weapon damage by a further 2% and range by 0.5% 5 Unlock summon airdrop play card 6 Increase weapon damage by a further 2% and range by 0.5% 7 Unlock Alvaro’s banner 8 Increase weapon damage by a further 2% and range by 1%

Joseph

Joseph has lived a very full life. He’s a physicist, founder of a tech company, and has studied at the military academy.

Special Ability

Nutty Movement: You move 10% faster for a second after taking damage

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Nutty Movement 2 Increases movement speed by a further 2% 3 Increases movement speed by a further 2% 4 Increases movement speed by a further 2% 5 Unlock Joseph’s old-fashioned jacket 6 Increases movement speed by a further 2% 7 Unlock Joseph’s banner 8 Increases movement speed by a further 2%

Notora

Notora is a member of a biker gang that was wiped out by a rival gang. She’s probably not all-too thrilled about that.

Special Ability

Race’s Blessing: Restore 2 HP to all members of a vehicle you’re driving every five seconds (does not stack)

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Race’s Blessing 2 Increase HP restored by 0.5 3 Increase HP restored by 0.5 4 Increase HP restored by 0.5 5 Unlock summon airdrop play card 6 Increase HP restored by 0.5 7 Unlock Notora’s banner 8 Increase HP restored by 0.5

Shani

Shani is an expert engineer, capable of turning everyday junk into a useful piece of kit.

Special ability

Gear Recycle: Restore 10 armour durability each kill. Excess durability can upgrade your armour

Level up unlocks

Level Unlock 1 Unlock Gear Recycle 2 Restore a further two armour durability 3 Restore a further two armour durability 4 Restore a further two armour durability 5 Unlock summon airdrop play card 6 Restore a further two armour durability 7 Unlock Shani’s banner 8 Restore a further two armour durability

Steffie

Steffie likes to create art in the name of liberty. She fights for freedom and helps her teammates survive for longer.

Special ability

Graffiti’s Blessing: Your graffiti reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds (cooldown: 45 seconds)

Level up unlocks