Free Fire advance server – what is it, how to join, and more

If you want to get ahead of the game in 111dots massively popular online battle royale title, joining a Free Fire advance server is the best way to do so. Long-time players will know exactly what we’re talking about here, but if you’ve only entered the world of Free Fire in the last few months, you might need to do some catching up. So, we’ve put together this guide detailing all the most important aspects surrounding Free Fire advanced servers.

What is a Free Fire advance server?

Free Fire advance servers are special servers that the developers use to test update content ahead of its launch. However, the tricky bit is that in order to play on Free Fire advance servers you need an official code from the development team, and these aren’t the easiest thing to come across. There are multiple sites that promise access codes, but you should only trust a code taken from the official Garena Free Fire website.

How do I join a Free Fire advance server?

As we mentioned earlier, you need a special code to join a Free Fire advance server. At the moment it seems that the team behind Free Fire is only handing out codes to selected individuals to test new content, but if we do find out of any way of requesting a code, we’ll be sure to update this page.

How do I play on a Free Fire advance server?

If you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to snag a Free Fire advance server code, you can test out the incoming update content by following these steps

Visit the Free Fire advance server website (offline as of 15/09/2022)

Sign in

Select the APK download option in the middle of the screen

Install the APK to your device

Launch the game and use your activation code to get access to the server

There you have it, all you need to know about the Free Fire advance server. For more a bunch of battle royale freebies, be sure to check out our list of PUBG Mobile codes.