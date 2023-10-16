Looking for Garfield games? You’re in the right place. Sure, Mario Kart’s all fun and games, but why not mix up your playtime by racing around as the cat who hates Mondays or check out some party games with Jon and Odie? Who knows, if you’re lucky, there might even be some lasagna in it for you.

So, let’s bust open the cat flap and get into our list of all the Garfield games on Switch and mobile.

Garfield Lasagna Party

Switch

Everyone from Mario to the My Singing Monsters gang has their own party games, so it’s only fair that Garfield gets a minigame compendium to play with his friends (if you can call Odie that). With over 32 minigames to challenge Garfield, Odie, and the rest of the gang, this party game is ideal if you’ve got a few friends over and want to cause some chaos.

Better still, with three different game modes, you can rock around the board in standard, take on specific tasks in challenge mode, or really dial up the heat with competition mode. Whichever way you play, Garfield Lasagna Party is a fun time with plenty of tasty layers.

Garfield: Survival of the Fattest

iOS

Join Garfield as he heads out to a weight loss camp and leads a rebellion against Jon, creating as much chaos as possible by cooking up some treats on arrival. This simulation game entry on our list of Garfield games is all about turning the camp into a food fair, building places for the titular tabby cat to eat pizza, pasta, and just about anything he can get his hands on. There are rewards on the line for keeping Garfield happy, including some exclusive comic strips, so be sure to keep building and feeding the fat cat all he can eat.

Garfield Kart Furious Racing

Switch

It’s feline fury on the race track with this entry on our list of Garfield games. Garfield Kart Furious Racing is exactly what you would anticipate from the title, a game full of fast turns, Lasagna power-ups, and sixteen tracks that take you on a breakneck tour of the world of Garfield. If you get bored of beating your friends as you race around suburban Indiana, you can take Garfield Kart online and prove to the world that you are the fastest cat around (even if it means taking a few shortcuts).

Garfield Snack Time

iOS and Android

Who needs Candy Crush when you can chow down on a Garfield match-three game? Garfield Snack Time is ideal for killing a few minutes, as you and the famous tabby cat team up to take out lines of pizza, drinks, and of course, lasagna. With plenty of levels to power through and no shortage of nods to the long-running comic series, this Garfield puzzler is sure to go down like a lovely Lasagna with fans of the tabby cat.

Garfield’s Bingo

iOS and Android

This one does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s bingo, but with Garfield. Still, in saying that, there are plenty of additional puzzles for you to keep yourself busy when you’re not waiting for the game to call your numbers, as well as some classic Garfield comics to check out in-between rounds. Oh, and apparently, Binky the Clown makes the inclusion in this game, who I’m led to believe is a classic character as well as being my new sleep paralysis demon.

There you have it, all the official Garfield games you can play on Switch and mobile. For more feline friends, see our picks for the best cat games.