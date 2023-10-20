Genshin Impact download for Android, iOS, PlayStation, and PC

It’s never too late to start your epic journey across Teyvat, you just need to get your Genshin Impact download started, then you’re on your way! In this guide, we go over how to download Genshin Impact on all platforms, its required specs, and more, so you can start traveling today.

Let’s jump into how we can perform a Genshin Impact download.

How to make a Genshin Impact account

Before you grab the Genshin Impact download on your preferred device, we recommend signing up for a free account. This works across all platforms and will help speed up your journey into Mihoyo’s epic world.

Simply click the box below, or follow this link, to create your free Genshin Impact account.

Genshin Impact PC download

We recommend getting started in the game with the PC version before switching over to mobile. The minimum specifications for the Genshin Impact PC download are as follows:

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or

Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

Memory: 30GB of disk space, 8GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030

DirectX version: 11

Storage: 30GB

To download the game, simply follow our step-by-step instructions below.

Head over to the official site

Press the Windows icon

Wait for the installation to complete

Open Genshin Impact to finish downloading resources

Please note that downloading the resources in-game can take a few hours.

Genshin Impact Android download

You need Android version 7.0 at a minimum to download the game on Android, and at least 8GB of free space. Follow the instructions below if you have a compatible device.

Open up Google Play on your device

Press install

Wait for the download to end

Open Genshin Impact to finish downloading resources

It’s worth noting that the download from Google Play will be fairly fast, but downloading the resources in-game can take a few hours. Feel free to close the app and let it do its thing in the background.

Genshin Impact iOS download

To download Genshin Impact, you need to be on at least iOS 9 with 8GB of free space. The following devices are compatible:

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Pro (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (4th generation)

If you have a compatible device, simply follow the instructions below.

Open up the App Store on your device

Press ‘GET’

Wait for the download to end

Open Genshin Impact to finish downloading resources

Unfortunately, downloading the resources in-game can take a few hours. Luckily, if you close the app the process will continue.

Genshin Impact APK download

If you’d prefer to download a Genshin Impact APK, you can do so by heading over to our trusted source and following our easy instructions.

Head over to TapTap

Push download

Enjoy Genshin Impact!

Genshin Impact PS4 or PS5 download

It’s very easy to download Genshin Impact on your PS4 or PS5, but make sure you have at least 23GB of free space. If you need a little bit of help working out how to perform the download, simply follow the steps below.

Open up the PSN Store

Search for Genshin Impact

Press download

Open Genshin Impact from your game library to finish downloading resources

Keep in mind that the initial download will be fairly fast, but it can take some time to download the resources.

