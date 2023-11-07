Our Genshin Impact Fischl guide will help you master the electro, bow-wielding character and provide details on suitable weapons and artifacts for her to use. We’ve also put together a list that includes every item you need in order to ascend Genshin Fischl all the way to the top, as well as a guide to each of her constellations.

If you’re on the lookout for other powerful characters, head on over to our Genshin Impact tier list and Genshin Impact next banner guide, or for some extra primogems, we’ve got a handy Genshin Impact codes guide. We can also help out with other popular characters like Genshin Impact’s Freminet, Genshin Impact’s Yoimiya, and Genshin Impact’s Diona.

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Fischl.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Fischl build?

Fischl is an amazing sub-DPS and battery, capable of providing plenty of energy particles to even non-electro characters. Her companion Oz acts as a super handy turret for constant electro application, and as such she excels at triggering elemental reactions, even from off-field.

She has high attack speed and both her skill and burst remain active when you swap to a different character. Her one downside is that she requires multiple constellations to truly shine, but as a four-star character that appears in the Paimon’s bargains shop, she’s not too difficult to obtain. While Fischl can slot into a main DPS role, our recommendations here are based exclusively on using her as a sub-DPS as that is the role we feel she excels in the most.

What are the best Genshin Impact Fischl weapons?

Currently, the best weapon for Fischl is Aqua Simulacra, due to its skill increasing Oz’s damage even when she’s off the field, which perfectly compliments her quick rotation playstyle. The Stringless is also a great four-star, more affordable option, increasing Fischl’s elemental mastery to buff her elemental reactions, and boosting her skill and burst damage.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Aqua Simulacra Bonus stat: crit damage

Skill: HP increases by 16%. When there are opponents nearby, Fischl’s damage by 20%. This takes effect whether she is on-field or not Weapon event gacha Thundering Pulse Bonus stat: crit damage

Skill: increases attack by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack levels one/two/three, the Thunder Emblem increases normal attack damage by 12/24/40%. Fischl obtains one stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal attack deals damage (stack lasts five seconds)

Casting elemental skill (stack lasts ten seconds)

Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when energy is full)Each stack’s duration is calculated independently Weapon event gacha Skyward Harp Bonus stat: crit rate

Skill: increases crit damage by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% physical attack damage. Can only occur once every four seconds Gacha The Stringless Bonus stat: elemental mastery

Skill: increases elemental skill and burst damage by 24% Gacha Mouun’s Moon Bonus stat: attack

Skill: for every point of the entire party’s combined maximum energy capacity, Fischl’s elemental burst damage increases by 0.12% to a maximum of 40% increased elemental burst damage

Weapon event gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Fischl artifacts?

Thundering Fury is a good choice for Fischl, as it increases her electro damage and the impact of her elemental reactions. You can also mix two Thundering Fury with two Gambler or two Gladiator’s Finale to reap the benefits of the two-equipped buffs.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Thundering Fury Two equipped: electro damage +15%

Four equipped: increases damage caused by overloaded, electro-charged, and superconduct by 40%. Triggering such effects decreases your elemental skill cooldown by one second. Can only occur once every 0.8 seconds Midsummer Courtyard domain in Starfell Valley, Starsnatch Cliff, Mondstadt Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: increases the normal attack damage of the wielder by 35% if they use a sword, claymore, or polearm World and weekly bosses, Gladiator’s Finale artifact strongboxes, and Adventure rank-up and journal rewards Gambler Two equipped: elemental skill damage +20%

Four equipped: defeating an enemy has a 100% chance to remove Fischl’s elemental skill cooldown. Can only occur once every 15 seconds Chests, enemy drops, domains

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats

Sands: Attack% or elemental mastery

Attack% or elemental mastery Goblet: electro damage bonus

electro damage bonus Circlet: crit rate or crit damage (try to maintain a 2:1 ratio)

Sub-stats

Crit rate/crit damage

Attack%

Elemental mastery

What are Genshin Impact Fischl’s abilities?

Fischl’s elemental skill makes her a great off-field electro application unit, so make sure to make use of Oz!

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Bolts of Downfall Normal: Performs five shots

Charged: Performs a powerful aimed shot. When fully charged, the arrow will deal electro damage

Plunging: Deals AoE damage on impact with the ground

Elemental skill: Nightrider Press: Summons Oz to deal AoE electro damage. For the skill’s duration, Oz continuously attack enemies

Hold: Adjust Oz’s summon location. Press again during the ability’s duration to summon Oz to Fischl’s side

Elemental burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria Fischl takes on Oz’s form, increasing her movement speed and striking nearby enemies with lightning. Oz remains on the battlefield when this ends

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Stellar Predator Hit Oz with a fully charged Bolts of Downfall and he will deal AoE damage equal to 152.7% of the arrow’s damage Lightning Smite If your active character triggers an electro elemental reaction happens when Oz is on the field, the enemy receives electro damage equal to 80% of Fischl’s attack Mein Housgarten Expeditions in Mondstadt take 25% less time

What are Genshin Impact Fischl’s constellations?

You can level up Fischl’s constellations after receiving her as a duplicate when making a wish. Here’s every bonus you receive when activating them.

Constellation Effect C1: Gaze of the Deep Even when Oz is not present in combat, he still watches over you. When Fischl attacks an enemy, Oz fires a joint attack that deals 22% of her attack damage C2: Devourer of All-Sins Nightrider deals an additional 200% attack as damage and its AoE is increased by 50% C3: Wings of Nightmare Increases the level of Nightrider by three C4: Her Pilgrimage of Bleak Midnight Phantasmagoria deals 222% of attack as AoE electro damage. When the skill ends, Fischl regenerates 20% of her HP C5: Against the Fleeing Light Increases the level of Midnight Phantasmagoria by three C6: Evernight Raven Increases the duration Oz is summoned by two seconds. He also attacks with the current character when present, dealing 30% of Fischl’s attack as electro damage

What are Genshin Impact Fischl’s ascension materials?

You need to save up a lot of Small Lamp Grass in order to ascend Fischl. Luckily, this is fairly easy to come by! Here’s everything you need to collect for each rank.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One vajrada amethyst sliver, three small lamp grass, three firm arrowhead 40 40k Three vajrada amethyst fragment, two lightning prism, ten small lamp grass, 15 firm arrowhead 50 60k Six vajrada amethyst fragment, four lightning prism, 20 small lamp grass, 12 sharp arrowhead 60 80k Three vajrada amethyst chunk, eight lightning prism, 30 small lamp grass, 18 sharp arrowhead 70 100k Six vajrada amethyst chunk, 12 lightning prism, 45 small lamp grass, 12 weathered arrowhead 80 120k Six vajrada amethyst gemstone, 20 lightning prism, 60 small lamp grass, 24 weathered arrowhead

What are Genshin Impact Fischl’s talent materials?

If you want to level all of Fischl’s talents up to ten you’ll need to fight a lot of Hilichurl Shooters, but that’s a perfect excuse to show off your aiming skills

Required level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six firm arrowhead, three teachings of ballad Three 17.5k Three sharp arrowhead, two guide to ballad Four 25k Four sharp arrowhead, four guide to ballad Five 30k Six sharp arrowhead, six guide to ballad Six 37.5k Nine sharp arrowhead, nine guide to ballad Seven 120k Four weathered arrowhead, four philosophies of ballad, one spirit locket of Boreas Eight 260k Six weathered arrowhead, six philosophies of ballad, one spirit locket of Boreas Nine 450k Nine weathered arrowhead, 12 philosophies of ballad, two spirit locket of Boreas Ten 700k 12 weathered arrowhead, 16 philosophies of ballad, two spirit locket of Boreas, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Fischl team comps?

Fischl works wonderfully as a battery, so she can slot into a whole range of team comps with her quick swap playstyle. She’s also great for electro application, so synergizes with a range of elemental reaction comps.

Here’s an example of a strong Fischl team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Fischl Eula Mika Rosaria

That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Fischl. If you fancy taking a journey through the stars, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes. We’ve also got build guides for Honkai Star Rail’s Luka, Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya, and Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer.