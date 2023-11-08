Welcome to the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, where the dead have never looked so lively! This is, of course, all thanks to the creepy-cute funeral director, Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao. This adorably spooky gal isn’t all business, though. So let’s take a look at the best Genshin Hu Tao build, featuring all her skills, best weapons and artifacts, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Hu Tao build?

Hu Tao is an amazing main DPS and can dish out some top-notch single-target damage. She can take a little getting used to due to her unique HP mechanic, but her pyro application is brilliant. According to Keqing mains, she’s been considered one of the premier ‘meta’ units since her release, succeeding in all game modes, from the Spiral Abyss to events. However, they also highlight that she comes with her own caveats that can cause a massive variance in her power, and making the most of her kit really depends on how much effort you want to put into her due to how challenging her mechanic is.

As mentioned above, Hu Tao is an incredibly powerful single-target focused unit, which can act as both a benefit and a negative. She’s powerful at all constellations, but combining her C1 with the Staff of Homa weapon sees her damage spike significantly. Hu Tao slots into multiple team comps, and doesn’t rely on the highly-contested Genshin Impact’s Bennett like many other units, but does rely on a well-built Genshin Impact’s Xingqiu.

What are the best Genshin Impact Hu Tao weapons?

Whether at R1 or R5, the Staff of Homa is the best Hu Tao weapon by a mile. It’s generally considered BiS (best in slot) for almost every polearm user but, as it was tailored specifically to Hu Tao, she’s the only one capable of fully utilizing its passive.

If you don’t have Staff of Homa, Dragon’s Bane is a great option for vaporize compositions, and beats out Deathmatch in overload teams. On the other hand, Deathmatch is an easy-to-build option equal to Dragon’s Bane in most scenarios, beating it out firmly in melt team comps or when your Hu Tao is utilizing damage% or elemental mastery buffs.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Staff of Homa Bonus stat: crit damage

Skill: HP is increased by 20%. Hu Tao also receives an attack bonus based on 0.8% of her max HP. When HP drops below 50%, the attack bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Hu Tao’s max HP Gacha Dragon’s Bane Bonus stat: elemental mastery

Skill: Damage is increased by 20% against enemies affected by hydro or pyro Gacha Deathmatch Bonus stat: crit rate

Skill: If there are at least two enemies nearby, increase attack and defense by 16%. If there are fewer than two enemies nearby, attack increases by 24% Battle pass

What are the best Genshin Impact Hu Tao artifacts?

As Hu Tao is a pyro main DPS, Crimson Witch of Flames is the best option. Alternatively, Shimenawa’s Reminiscence has pretty high damage output, too. For early-game content, you can equip her with a full set of Berserker until you get something better.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Crimson Witch of Flames Two equipped: pyro damage +15%

Four equipped: increases overloaded and burning damage by 40%, and vaporize and melt damage by 15%. Using an elemental skill increases two-piece set effects by 50% for ten seconds. Maximum three stacks Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain on Bashui Plain, Wuwang Hill Berserker Two equipped: crit rate +12%

Four equipped: when HP is below 70%, crit rate is increased by an additional 24%

Treasure chests, enemy drops, domains Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: when using an elemental skill with 15 or more energy, you lose 15 energy and gain 50% normal/charge/plunging attack damage for ten seconds. This effect won’t trigger again during that duration Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: HP or elemental mastery

HP or elemental mastery Goblet: pyro damage%

pyro damage% Circlet: crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)

Sub-stats:

Elemental mastery (up to 100)

Crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)

Elemental mastery (100+)

HP%

Attack%

HP

Attack

What are Genshin Impact Hu Tao’s abilities?

Hu Tao’s kit revolves around carefully managing her HP to get the most out of her abilities. Her elemental skill uses her HP to deal pyro damage, and once you unlock one of her passives, having low HP boosts that damage even further. She can then restore her health and deal massive amounts of AoE pyro damage with her elemental burst, resetting the cycle.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Secret Spear of Wangsheng Normal: Performs up to six strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way

Plunging: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact

Elemental skill: Guide to Afterlife Paramita Papilio: Consumes a set portion of Hu Tao’s HP to knock back enemies and enter the Paramita Papilio State. While in this state, Hu Tao’s attack is increased based on her max HP. The attack bonus cannot exceed 400% of her base attack. Hu Tao’s damage is converted into pyro damage during this time and resistance to interruption is increased. This effect ends when she leaves battle or has fallen

Blood Blossom: While in the Paramita Papilio State, Hu Tao’s charged attack inflicts enemies with the Blood Blossom Effect. Enemies affected take pyro damage every four seconds

Elemental burst: Spirit Soother Hu Tao summons a blazing spirit that deals large AoE pyro damage. On hit, a percentage of Hu Tao’s HP is regenerated. This can trigger up to five times, and if Hu Tao’s HP is below or equal to 50%, damage and regeneration are increased

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Flutter By When the Paramita Papilio state ends, all allies (excluding Hu Tao) crit rate is increased by 12% for eight seconds Sanguine Rouge Hu Tao’s pyro damage is increased by 33% when her HP is equal to or less than 50% The More the Merrier When Hu Tao cooks a perfect dish, there is an 18% chance to receive an additional “Suspicious” dish

What are Genshin Impact Hu Tao’s constellations?

You can level up Hu Tao’s constellations by using the Stella Fortuna you obtain when receiving a duplicate Hu Tao. Here’s every level-up bonus.

Constellation Effect C1: Crimson Bouquet While in Paramita Papilio state, Hu Tao’s charged attacks don’t consume stamina C2: Ominous Rainfall Blood Blossom damage is increased by an amount equal to 10% of Hu Tao’s max HP when the effect is applied. Spirit Soother will now also apply the Blood Blossom effect C3: Lingering Carmine The level of Guide to Afterlife is increased by three C4: Garden of Eternal Rest When an enemy affected by a Blood Blossom is defeated, all nearby allies (excluding Hu Tao) will have their crit rate increased by 12% for 15 seconds C5: Floral Incense The level of Spirit Soother is increased by three C6: Butterfly’s Embrace When Hu Tao’s HP drops below 25%, or when she suffers a lethal blow: Hu Tao will not fall as a result of the damage

For the next ten seconds, her elemental and physical resistance is increased by 200%, her crit rate is increased by 100%, and her interruption resistance is also increased

This triggers automatically when Hu Tao has 1 HP left and

can only occur once every 60 seconds

What are Genshin Impact Hu Tao’s ascension materials?

Make sure you save up these items to ascend Hu Tao as soon as you can. You can farm the silk flowers in various places across Liyue, bop Whopperflowers on the head for their nectar, and claim juvenile jade from fighting the Primo Geovishap boss.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One agnidus agate sliver, three silk flower, three whopperflower nectar 40 40k Three agnidus agate fragment, two juvenile jade, ten silk flower, 15 whopperflower nectar 50 60k Six agnidus agate fragment, four juvenile jade, 20 silk flower, 12 shimmering nectar 60 80k Three agnidus agate chunk, eight juvenile jade, 30 silk flower, 18 shimmering nectar 70 100k Six agnidus agate chunk, 12 juvenile jade, 45 silk flower, 12 energy nectar 80 120k Six agnidus agate gemstone, 20 juvenile jade, 60 silk flower, 24 energy nectar

What are Genshin Impact Hu Tao’s talent materials?

If you want to level Hu Tao’s talents up to ten, you’re going to need to fight a lot of whopperflowers.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six whopperflower nectar, three teachings of diligence Three 17.5k Three shimmering nectar, two guide to diligence Four 25k Four shimmering nectar, four guide to diligence Five 30k Six shimmering nectar, six guide to diligence Six 37.5k Nine shimmering nectar, nine guide to diligence Seven 120k Four energy nectar, four philosophies of diligence, one shard of a foul legacy Eight 260k Six energy nectar, six philosophies of diligence, one shard of a foul legacy Nine 450k Nine energy nectar, 12 philosophies of diligence, two shard of a foul legacy Ten 700k 12 energy nectar, 16 philosophies of diligence, two shard of a foul legacy, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Hu Tao team comps?

Hu Tao is a monster DPS unit so she can fit in a variety of team comps depending on which characters you own and your preferred playstyle. If you’re using Crimson Witch of Flames in your build, we recommend a multi-element team to make the most of those reaction buffs, and make sure to include at least one hydro unit if you’re using Dragon’s Bane.

Here’s an example of a strong Hu Tao team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Hu Tao Yelan Zhongli Xingqiu

