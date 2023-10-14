Genshin Impact’s Albedo is a five-star geo sword wielder and a well-respected alchemist and artist from Mondstadt. His unique kit and scaling make him a very interesting character to build, and, with a bit of TLC, he can be a great asset – especially in mono-geo teams. So let’s take a look at the best Genshin Albedo build, artifacts, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Albedo build?

Genshin Impact’s Albedo is a five-star, geo sub-DPS, who, when treated with a bit of TLC, can be an extremely valuable unit. He has a very unique kit and scaling, so getting to grips with his mechanics can take some practice. However, if you’re willing to do a little on-field research, you’ll soon see his benefits.

He requires quite a bit of investment, and as a predominantly defense-scaling character, you should aim to get him to level 90. He also performs best in mono-geo teams, or at the very least with another geo by his side, which limits some potential for elemental reactions.

What are the best Genshin Impact Albedo weapons?

All of the weapons below are suitable choices when using Albedo as a secondary DPS character. The Cinnibar Spindle is a four-star weapon that’s tailor-made for Albedo, as he’s the only sword-user with an elemental skill that scales with defense. However, the other two weapons can still pack a strong punch.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Cinnabar Spindle Elemental skill damage is increased by 40% of defense. The effect can only be triggered once every 1.5 seconds and will be cleared 0.1 seconds after the elemental skill deals damage Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event Harbinger of Dawn When Albedo’s HP is above 90%, crit rate is increased by 14% Gacha or Kaeya’s Gain quest Primordial Jade Cutter Increases Albedo’s HP increased by 20%, and provides an attack bonus based on 1.2% of his max HP Gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Albedo artifacts?

Albedo mostly scales off defense, so increasing that should be your top priority when picking artifacts. Husk of Opulent Dreams buffs Albedo’s defense and geo damage bonus, boosting his DPS capability. Tenacity of the Milelith is a great alternative to buff his shields.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Husk of Opulent Dreams Two equipped: defense +30%

Four equipped: Albedo obtains the curiosity effect. When in the field, he will gain one stack of curiosity after hitting an enemy with a geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3 seconds. When off the field, he gains one stack every three seconds. Curiosity can stack up to four times, with each stack providing a bonus 6% defense and 6% geo damage. For every 6 seconds that pass without gaining a new curiosity stack, one stack is lost Slumbering Court domain in Fort Hiraumi, on Seirai Island, Inazuma Tenacity of the Milelith Two equipped: HP +20%

Four equipped: When an elemental skill hits an opponent, the attack of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their shield strength is increased by 20% for three seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds. This effect can be triggered even if Albedo isn’t on the field Ridge Watch domain on Bishui Plain, Liyue Defender’s Will Two equipped: defense +30%

Four equipped: Elemental resistance is increased by 30% for each element present among the characters in your party Chests, enemy drops

Artifact stat recommendations

Here are the stats we recommend focusing on for Albedo’s artifacts.

Main stats

Sands: defense%

defense% Goblet: geo damage bonus

geo damage bonus Circlet: crit rate, crit damage, or defense%

Sub-stats

Defense%

Attack%

Energy recharge

Crit rate/crit damage

What are Genshin Impact Albedo’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Favonius Bladework – Weiss Normal: Perform up to five strikes

Charged: Consume stamina to unleash two sword strikes

Plunging: Plunges from mid-air, damaging opponents and dealing AoE damage

Elemental skill: Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma Creates a geo construct called a Solar Isotoma which deals AoE geo damage on appearance. When opponents within the Solar Isotoma take damage, generate Transient Blossoms that deal AoE geo damage based on Albedo’s defense. Solar Isotoma can only generate Transient Blossoms once every two seconds Elemental burst: Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide Summon geo crystals to deal AoE geo damage. If a Solar Isotoma that Albedo created is on the field, generate seven Fatal Blossoms that deal AoE geo damage

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Calcite Might Transient Blossoms summoned by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more damage to enemies when their HP is below 50%. Homuncular Nature Using Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the elemental mastery of nearby party members by 125 for ten seconds Flash of Genius 10% chance to receive double the product when crafting

What are Genshin Impact Albedo’s constellations?

Constellations are buffs that improve how a character performs in battle. You can level up Albedo’s constellations when you receive him as a duplicate while making a wish.

Constellation Effect C1: Flower of Eden Transient Blossoms regenerate 1.2 energy C2: Opening of Phanerozoic Transient Blossoms grant Albedo Fatal Reckoning for 30 seconds which boosts his attack and defense C3: Grace of Helios Increases the level of Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma by three C4: Descent of Divinity Solar Isotoma increases plunging attack damage by 30% for active party members C5: Tide of Hadaen Increases the level of Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by three C6: Dust of Purification If nearby party members are protected by a crystallize shield, Solar Isotoma increases their damage by 17%

What are Genshin Impact Albedo’s ascension materials?

If you want Albedo to be as strong as possible, you’ll need to ascend him fully to boost his geo damage to the maximum. Here’s what it will cost to ascend Albedo:

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One prithiva topaz sliver, three cecilia, three divining scrolls 40 40k Three prithiva topaz fragment, two basalt pillar, ten cecilia, 15 divining scrolls 50 60k Six prithiva topaz fragment, four basalt pillar, 20 cecilia, 12 sealed scrolls 60 80k Three prithiva topaz chunk, eight basalt pillar, 30 cecilia, 18 sealed scrolls 70 100k Six prithiva topaz chunk, 12 basalt pillar, 45 cecilia, 12 forbidden curse scrolls 80 120k Six prithiva topaz gemstone, 20 basalt pillar, 60 cecilia, 24 forbidden curse scrolls

What are Genshin Impact Albedo’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Albedo’s talents to level ten.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six divining scroll, three teachings of ballad Three 17.5k Three sealed scroll, two guide to ballad Four 25k Four sealed scroll, four guide to ballad Five 30k Six sealed scroll, six guide to ballad Six 37.5k Nine sealed scroll, nine guide to ballad Seven 120k Four forbidden curse scroll, four philosophies of ballad, one tusk of monoceros caeli Eight 260k Six forbidden curse scroll, six philosophies of ballad, one tusk of monoceros caeli Nine 450k Nine forbidden curse scroll, 12 philosophies of ballad, two tusk of monoceros caeli Ten 700k 12 forbidden curse scroll, 16 philosophies of ballad, two tusk of monoceros caeli, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Albedo team comps?

You have two main team comps to choose between when it comes to Albedo – ‘double geo flex’ and ‘double geo quickswap’. You should always aim to team another geo character with Albedo, as geo resonance dramatically increases his damage.

Double geo flex pairs Albedo with Genshin Impact’s Zhongli, making the most of Albedo’s strength in off-field damage and enabling strong carries that need to monopolize field time, like Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao or Genshin Impact’s Xiao.

Instead of Zhongli, the double geo quickswap pairs Albedo with Genshin Impact’s Ningguang, with the intention of not having any one character stay in the field for longer than 12 seconds. Your basic aim is to bring a character in, use their skill and burst, then swap them back out. The other two positions in this team are flexible, and you can fill them with a range of characters.

Here’s an example of a powerful double geo flex Albedo team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Albedo Zhongli Hu Tao Flex support

And here’s an example double geo quickswap Albedo team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Albedo Ningguang Fischl Sara

There you have it! That’s everything you need to know in order to have the best Genshin Impact Albedo build. If you want to know more about Hoyoverse’s newest game, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes. We also have build guides for Honkai Star Rail’s Hanya, Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu, and Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz.