All upcoming and new Genshin Impact events for 4.1

Genshin Impact events are an important staple in every new update, offering a great variety of unique gameplay modes to keep you busy between major content updates. From limited-time dungeons to fun, fungi-fighting escapades, our guide to all the current and upcoming Genshin events keeps you up to date with all the fun festivities happening in Teyvat, so you’ll always have a calendar full of fun shenanigans to get into.

Here are all the current and upcoming Genshin Impact events:

Current Genshin Impact events schedule

These are all the current Genshin Impact events. All events are limited, so be sure to get involved before they’re over.

Waterborne Poetry

October 12 – 30

Who would have guessed that Venti and Hu Tao were actually serious about meeting up to write poetry together? Take part in various minigames as part of a joint poetry festival at Stone Gate between Liyue and Mondstadt to earn primogems, talent materials, and a crown of insight. You can also unlock the event-exclusive catalyst Ballad of the Boundless Blue and its unique ascension materials.

Genshin Impact web events

Glad Tidings from Afar

October 20 – 28

Come and celebrate the release of Fontaine’s OST album! Complete special commissions and sit back and enjoy the music as you collect primogems and other freebies along the way. Head over to the event page and log in to start now.

Upcoming Genshin Impact events

The Peaks and Troughs of Life

October 23 – November 6

Help out a nervous researcher in Fontaine’s Beryl region by testing out his Pressurized Impactor devices in various combat challenges to earn primogems, level-up materials, and more.

Overflowing Mastery

October 30 – November 6

The beloved Overflowing Mastery event returns, granting you extra drops from domain trees when you use original resin. Make sure to leave some of your resin uncondensed for this event!

