Are you expecting a package? Because Genshin Impact’s Kirara is here to deliver. This energetic nekomata is always on the move, and we’re here to help you make the most of her unique kit. She’s blessed with a dendro vision and looks to be a formidable shielder, so read on if you want to learn more about her skills, best weapons, constellations, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Kirara.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Kirara build?

Genshin’s Kirara is a dendro sword user and an extremely powerful shield support. Her elemental skill has massive damage absorption potential, particularly for dendro damage, that scales based on her max HP. Her kit is somewhat similar to Genshin Impact’s Layla in this way.

Her elemental skill and elemental burst are also great dendro reaction drivers for your other DPS units, dealing AoE dendro damage and afflicting enemies with the element. She’s looking to be a pretty decent off-field shield supporter based on the short time we’ve spent with her so far. She’s voiced by Julia Gu in the English version and Sayumi Suzushiro in the Japanese version, who you might recognize as the voice of Shinigami in Master Detective Archives: Rain Code and Jackie in Arknights.

What are the best Genshin Impact Kirara weapons?

Key of Khaj-Nisut is the best five-star sword for Kirara. It increases her max HP which buffs her shield’s damage absorption and also has the chance to increase the team’s elemental mastery if you use her skill frequently enough. We’ve also suggested some potential four-star options that buff her energy recharge. Sapwood Blade seems like a particularly good budget pick as you can forge it and it synergizes well with dendro reaction teams.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Key of Khaj-Nisut Bonus stat: HP

Skill: HP increased by 20%. When an elemental skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20 seconds. This effect increases Kirara’s elemental mastery by 0.12% of her max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3 seconds. Max three stacks. When this effect gains three stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the elemental mastery of all nearby party members increases by 0.2% of Kirara’s max HP for 20 seconds Gacha Sapwood Blade Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: Triggering burning, quicken, aggravate, spread, bloom, hyperbloom, or burgeon creates a Leaf of Consciousness around Kirara for a maximum of ten seconds. When picked up, the Leaf grants Kirara 60 elemental mastery for 12 seconds. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20 seconds. This effect can still trigger if Kirara is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack Forging Favonius Sword Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small number of elemental particles, which regenerate six energy for Kirara. Can only occur once every 12 seconds Gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Kirara artifacts?

Based on the artifact sets we currently have in the game, we’ve made some suggestions below about which ones work with Kirara’s kit, but currently, none of them are a perfect fit. If you want to lean fully into her shielding capabilities, a four-piece set of Tenacity of the Milelith buffs Kirara’s HP and shield strength.

For a similar effect but from multiple sets, you can try two pieces of Vourukasha’s Glow and two pieces of Retracing Bolide. We’re still figuring out the right loadout for her, so feel free to experiment!

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Tenacity of the Milelith Two equipped: HP +20%

Four equipped: upon hitting an enemy with an elemental skill, all nearby party members gain 20% attack and 30% shield strength for three seconds. You can trigger this effect once every 0.5 seconds, even if Kirara is not on the field Ridge Watch domain on Bishui Plain, Liyue Vourukasha’s Glow Two equipped: HP +20%

Four equipped: increases elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 10%. When Kirara takes damage, the aforementioned damage bonus increases by 80% for five seconds. This effect can reach a maximum of five stacks, with the duration of each stack counted independently. The effects can trigger even if Kirara isn’t on the field Molten Iron Fortress Domain in the Girdle of the Sands, Sumeru Retracing Bolide Two equipped: shield strength +35%

Four equipped: while protected by a shield, gain an additional 40% normal and charged attack damage Domain of Guyun in Sea of Clouds, Guyun Stone Forest, Liyue, or the Retracing Bolide artifact strongbox Defender’s Will Two equipped: defense +30%

Four equipped: increases elemental resistance by 30% for each element present among the characters in your party Chests, enemy drops, domains

Artifact stat recommendations

We recommend focusing on the following stats when picking artifacts for Kirara.

Main stats:

HP

Energy recharge

Elemental mastery

Sub-stats:

Attack

Crit rate

Crit damage

What are Genshin Impact Kirara’s abilities?

The key abilities in Kirara’s kit are her elemental skill and burst. They both deal AoE dendro damage and her skill provides a shield for her and her teammates that has incredible damage absorption potential. It’s definitely worth focusing your efforts on those skills instead of her normal attack.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Boxcutter Normal: Performs up to four rapid strikes

Charged: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash three rapid claw strikes

Plunging: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact Elemental skill: Meow-teor Kick Press: Kirara leaps into the air with all the agility of a cat passing through the bushes, and thwacks her foes with a flying kick that deals AoE dendro damage while creating a Shield of Safe Transport. This also briefly applies dendro to Kirara. The shield absorbs dendro damage with 250% effectiveness. The shield’s damage absorption is based on Kirara’s max HP and will not exceed a certain percentage of that max HP. If Kirara creates a new shield while a previous one is still active, it gains the remaining damage absorption stacks, and its duration resets

Hold: Kirara deploys a Shield of Safe Transport identical to the one created by pressing the skill and curls up into a special express delivery box, entering the Urgent Neko Parcel state in order to move and fight more swiftly.

Urgent Neko Parcel

· Deals dendro damage to opponents she crashes into. This effect can be triggered once on each opponent every 0.5 seconds

· When in this state, Kirara’s movement speed, climbing speed, and jumping power increase, and her stamina consumption from climbing also increases

· When the duration ends or Kirara uses the skill again, she unleashes a Flipclaw Strike more powerful than the attack in the press mode, dealing AoE dendro damage

· The Urgent Neko Parcel state lasts a maximum of ten seconds. When the state ends, the skill enters cooldown. The longer Kirara spends in this state, the longer the cooldown is

· Sprinting or actively canceling climbing ends this state early Elemental burst: Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch Smash opponents with a Special Delivery Package, dealing AoE dendro damage. After the Special Delivery Package explodes, it splits up into many Cat Grass Cardamoms that explode either on contact with opponents or after a period of time, dealing AoE dendro damage

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Cat’s Creeping Carriage When Kirara is in the party, animals who produce fowl, raw meat, or chilled meat aren’t startled when party members approach them Bewitching, Betwitching Tails When Kirara is in the Urgent Neko Parcel state of Meow-teor Kick, each impact against an opponent grants her a stack of Reinforced Packaging. You can trigger this effect once for each opponent she hits every 0.5 seconds, for a maximum of three stacks. When the Urgent Neko Parcel state ends, each stack of Reinforced Packaging creates one Shield of Safe Transport for Kirara. The shields created this way have 20% of the damage absorption that the Shield of Safe Transport produced by Meow-teor Kick would have. If Kirara is already protected by a Shield of Safe Transport created by Meow-teor Kick, its damage absorption stacks with these shields and its duration resets Pupillary Variance Every 1,000 max HP Kirara possesses increases the damage Meow-teor Kick deals by 0.4%, and the damage Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch deals by 0.3%

What are Genshin Impact Kirara’s constellations?

Constellations are additional buffs that you unlock by pulling duplicates of a character. Here are all the constellations for Kirara.

Constellation Effect C1: Material Circulation Every 8,000 max HP Kirara possesses causes her to create one extra Cat Grass Cardamom when she uses Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch. She can create a maximum of four extra Cat Grass Cardamom in this way C2: Perfectly Packaged When Kirara is in the Urgent Neko Parcel state of Meow-teor Kick, she grants Critical Transport Shields to any other party members she crashes into. The damage absorption of Critical Transport Shield is 40% of the maximum absorption of Meow-teor Kick’s normal Shields of Safe Transport, and they absorb dendro damage with 250% effectiveness. Critical Transport Shields last 12 seconds, and you can trigger them once on each character every ten seconds C3: Universal Recognition Increases the level of Meow-teor Kick by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C4: Steed of Skanda After active characters protected by Shields of Safe Transport or Critical Transport Shields hit opponents with normal, charged, or plunging attacks, Kirara performs a coordinated attack with them using Small Cat Grass Cardamoms, dealing 200% of her attack as dendro damage. This damage is considered elemental burst damage. This effect can trigger once every 3.8 seconds and its cooldown is shared by all members of the party C5: A Thousand Miles in a Day Increases the level of Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C6: Countless Sights to See All nearby party members gain 12% all elemental damage bonus within 15 seconds after Kirara uses her elemental skill or burst

What are Genshin Impact Kirara’s ascension materials?

If you want to ascend Kirara all the way to level 90, you should start farming the Iniquitous Baptist boss right away. You need a lot of evergloom rings and amakumo fruit, as well as the husks from the spectre enemies, so we hope you like hanging out in the desert and on Seirai Island.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One nagadus emerald sliver, three amakumo fruit, three spectral husk 40 40k Three nagadus emerald fragment, two evergloom ring, ten amakumo fruit, 15 spectral husk 50 60k Six nagadus emerald fragment, four evergloom ring, 20 amakumo fruit, 12 spectral heart 60 80k Three nagadus emerald chunk, eight evergloom ring, 30 amakumo fruit, 18 spectral heart 70 100k Six nagadus emerald chunk, 12 evergloom ring, 45 amakumo fruit, 12 spectral nucleus 80 120k Six nagadus emerald gemstone, 20 evergloom ring, 60 amakumo fruit, 24 spectral nucleus

What are Genshin Impact Kirara’s talent materials?

Some of Kirara’s talent materials are the same as her ascension materials, so make sure to double up when you’re farming. Aside from that, you can get the transience talent books from the Violet Court domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and the everamber materials are drops from the Realm of Beginnings weekly boss in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. Here’s everything you need to level up one of her skills to ten.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Three teachings of transience, six spectral husk Three 17.5k Two guide to transience, three spectral heart Four 25k Four guide to transience, four spectral heart Five 30k Six guide to transience, six spectral heart Six 37.5k Nine guide to transience, nine spectral heart Seven 120k Four philosophies of transience, four spectral nucleus, one everamber Eight 260k Six philosophies of transience, six spectral nucleus, one everamber Nine 450k 12 philosophies of transience, nine spectral nucleus, two everamber Ten 700k 16 philosophies of transience, 12 spectral heart, two everamber, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Kirara team comps?

Depending on how you build her, Kirara can benefit from dendro resonance teams or multi-element comps, and she could be a great fit for bloom-based teams as her shields protect your allies from the dendro core explosions.

Here’s an example of a strong Kirara bloom team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Kirara Kaveh Nilou Xingqiu

