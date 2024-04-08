The HoYoFair is back once more for another year, and this time around we’re off to the Genshin Impact ‘Teyvat Film Festival’, where the community can view a series of animated and fully fan-made films. Throughout the event, which will last roughly an hour, you can enjoy the work of huge content creators and hundreds of Genshin Impact fans who collaborated on the writing and directing of animated shorts.

The event will air live on YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and Twitter this Saturday, April 13, at 5am PT/1pm BST. Hoyoverse fans are infamous for their creativity and passion, and this year is no exception, with the Fan Art Special Program featuring homebrewed animation, voice acting, composing, and modeling.

The showcase first debuted back in 2021 with an aim to share fans’ creativity and art in multiple languages and across a broader audience and was such a success that it’s become a staple in the Hoyoverse calendar. It offers unique experiences for the community, where content creators and fans can share their love for the game by flexing their creative skills.

In this year’s ‘Teyvat Film Festival’, the likes of Amatsuki and 96NEKO will be joining in the fun as well as other big content creators, and so it’s sure to be another smash-hit with fans. You can check out this year’s HoYoFair trailer below, which gives you a sneak peek into what you can expect.

You may be wondering whether this showcase will debut some fresh Genshin Impact codes along with the animated films, and while last year’s didn’t, there’s always a chance! So we’ll make sure to update our code list with any new freebies Hoyoverse might bestow upon us.

