Genshin Impact 4.1 update release date, stream, and more

Are you having trouble keeping up to date with the frequent Genshin Impact update schedule? Well, sit back, relax, and let us fill you in on everything you need to know. Hoyoverse generally drops an update for the popular title every six weeks, meaning you never have long to wait for some fresh content.

With the Genshin Impact 4.1 release date in our sights, there are plenty of exciting things to look forward to.

When is the next Genshin Impact stream?

The Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream went live on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 07:30 UTC-4 / 03:30 PST / 06:30 EST / 12:30 BST on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. The stream is also available on the official Genshin Impact Youtube an hour later.

We don’t have an exact date yet, but we predict that the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream will go live on Friday, October 27, 2023. We’ll update this guide as soon as we know for sure!

What is the Genshin Impact 4.1 release date?

The Genshin Impact 4.1 update went live on Wednesday, September 27. Hoyoverse is yet to announce the version 4.2 update, but we predict that it will come on Wednesday, November 8.

Before the last update, Genshin Impact went into maintenance for roughly five hours starting September 26 at 15:00 PST / 18:00 EST / 23:00 BST, or July 16 at 6:00 UTC+8. Each time maintenance concludes you receive a minimum of 300 primogems in your in-game mailbox as compensation for the game’s downtime.

Who will feature on the Genshin Impact 4.1 banner?

During the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream, Hoyverse announced that the first phase banners feature the new five-star, Genshin Impact’s Neuvilette, along with a rerun of Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao.

The second phase banners feature the new five-star, Genshin Impact’s Wriothesley, as well as a rerun of Genshin Impact’s Venti. We’re also getting two new five-star catalysts called Tome of the Eternal Flow and Cashflow Supervision.



Are there any new story quests in Genshin Impact 4.1?

Version 4.1 sees us continue the Fontaine main story with Archon Quest Chapter IV, Act III: To the Stars Shining in the Depths, and Act IV: Cataclysm’s Quickening. We also get to learn more about Genshin Impact’s Neuvilette and Genshin Impact’s Wriothesley in their new story quests, Diluvies Chapter: Act I and Cerberus Chapter: Act I.

Will there be a new region in Genshin Impact 4.1?

We continue to explore Genshin Impact’s Fontaine in version 4.1, both above ground and underwater. Dive into the floating cubes of the ruins of the Fontaine Research Center, explore the twisting tunnels of the Fortress of Meripode, and discover new species in a secret underwater cave.

Is there a new Genshin Impact 4.1 boss?

There are two new formidable foes to face in version 4.1. The first is the Experimental Field Generator, a mysterious relic of the Fontaine Research Center that has gotten out of control after the institute’s destruction.

Then there’s the graceful Millenial Pearl Seahorse that you can find in the depths of the ocean. According to the locals, it has a body possessed of phantasmal beauty and a temper fiercer than a raging thunderstorm.

Are there any new features in Genshin Impact 4.1?

During the livestream, Hoyoverse announced a major change to the daily commission system, making it so you can earn points to unlock your daily rewards without having to complete specific quests. We can finally say goodbye to chasing down balloons for a few primogems!

