Genshin Impact’s Noelle is the softspoken, kindhearted maid of the Knights of Favonius. She’s dutiful and dedicates herself completely to whatever task is at hand – and that includes on the battlefield, too! So let’s take a look at the best Genshin Noelle build, including her top weapons and artifacts, skills, and more. Leave it to her – all of it, whatever ‘it’ is.

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Noelle.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Noelle build?

Noelle is best suited to a main, on-field, AoE DPS role, which also offers healing and shields. Her elemental burst converts her normal attacks into geo AoE attacks, so we recommend pairing her up with another geo character, such as Genshin Impact’s Zhongli, for an elemental resonance that increases overall geo damage.

Noelle has a simple rotation and is easy to pick up and play, and her attacks cover a wide range, providing good AoE damage. She’s often referred to as the ‘One-Maid Army’ among fans due to her overall tankiness, and ability to provide both shields and healing.

Unfortunately, her single target DPS is pretty low, and she really relies on her C5 and C6 constellations in order to shine as a carry. Additionally, as she deals geo damage, she can’t take advantage of strong elemental reactions to boost her damage, and she really requires a solid battery to maintain her uptime, such as Genshin Impact’s Ningguang.

What are the best Genshin Impact Noelle weapons?

Our top pick for Noelle’s weapon is Redhorn Stonethresher, as it’s honestly the perfect weapon for her. Its secondary stat is crit damage and increases her base defense stat, which is great as her attack scales from that stat.

Skyward Pride isn’t the best, but it offers good energy recharge if you don’t manage to snag any decent artifacts with an ER sub-stat. It’s not worth aiming for higher refinements unless you have them sitting around collecting dust.

Whiteblind is great for a F2P weapon as it can be easily crafted through the blacksmith, though in the grand scheme of things it’s ‘just okay’ at everything. It boosts Noelle’s tankiness and healing, and doesn’t really excel at anything else. Always take a few swings with Whiteblind before using Noelle’s burst, so she snapshots the buff from the stacks.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Redhorn Stonethresher Bonus stat: crit damage

Skill: Noelle’s defense is increased by 28%. Her normal and charged attack damage is increased by 40% of her defense Gacha Skyward Pride Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: Increases all damage by 8%. After you use Noelle’s elemental burst, normal, or charged attack, on hit, it creates a vacuum blade that does 80% of attack as damage to enemies along its path. Last for 20 seconds or eight vacuum blades Gacha Whiteblind Bonus stat: defense

Skill: On hit, normal or charged attacks increase attack and defense by 6% for six seconds. Maximum of four stacks. Can only occur once every 0.5 seconds Forge via blacksmith

What are the best Genshin Impact Noelle artifacts?

We recommend equipping a full set of Retracing Bolide to boost Noelle’s shield strength, or four pieces of Husk of Opulent Dreams to further buff her defense. Gladiator’s Finale is a great F2P option if you’re struggling to get the other sets.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Retracing Bolide Two equipped: shield strength +35%

Four equipped: While Noelle is protected by a shield, she gains an additional 40% normal and charged attack damage Domain of Guyun in Sea of Clouds, Guyun Stone Forest, Liyue Husk of Opulent Dreams Two equipped: defense +30%

Four equipped: Noelle obtains the curiosity effect in the following conditions: when Noelle is on the field, she gains one stack after hitting an opponent with a geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3 seconds. When off the field, she gains one stack every three seconds. Curiosity can stack up to four times, each providing 6% defense and a 6% geo damage bonus. When six seconds pass without gaining a curiosity stack, one stack expires Slumbering Court domain in Fort Hiraumi, on Seirai Island, Inazuma Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: Increases Noelle’s normal attack damage by 35% because she uses a claymore Weekly and world boss drops, Gladiator’s Finale artifact strongbox

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: Attack or defense

Attack or defense Goblet: Geo damage bonus

Geo damage bonus Circlet: Crit rate or crit damage

Sub-stats:

Crit rate

Crit damage

Energy recharge

Defense

What are Genshin Impact Noelle’s abilities?

Noelle’s best skills are her hard-hitting normal and charged attacks, and her incredible shielding elemental skill. She can output some massive damage if built correctly while keeping her team safe and healed up at the same time.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Favonius Bladework – Maid Normal: Performs four slashes

Charged: Consumes stamina to deal AoE damage with a powerful slash at the end

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground

Elemental skill: Breastplate Creates a shield that regenerates health and deals AoE geo damage. The shield can also do the following things while active: Normal and charged attacks may regenerate HP for all characters, both on and off the field

The geo element is applied to the character

Raise absorption efficiency against geo damage by 250% Elemental burst: Sweeping Time Deals AoE geo damage before increasing Noelle’s attack AoE, converting attack damage to geo damage, and increasing Noelle’s attack based on her defense

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Devotion While Noelle is in the party but not on the field and a character’s HP drops below 30%, she creates a shield that absorbs 400% of Noelle’s defense as damage and lasts for 20 seconds Nice and Clean Every four normal or charged attacks decrease Breastplate’s cooldown by one second Maid’s Knighthood Perfect cooking on a defense-boosting dish has a 12% chance to obtain double the product

What are Genshin Impact Noelle’s constellations?

To upgrade Noelle’s constellations, you need to receive her as a duplicate when making a wish. Here’s every bonus you receive when leveling her up.

Constellation Effect C1: I Got Your Back When both Sweeping Time and Breastplate are in effect, the healing effects of Breastplate are increased to 100% C2: Combat Maid Stamina consumption of Noelle’s charged attacks is decreased by 20%, and her charged attack damage is increased by 15% C3: Invulnerable Maid Increases the level of Breastplate by three C4: To Be Cleaned When Breastplate ends or is destroyed, it deals 400% attack as AoE geo damage C5: Favonius Sweeper Master Increases the level of Sweeping Time by three C6: Must Be Spotless When Sweeping Time is in use, Noelle’s attack is increased by an additional 50% of her defense. Every enemy defeated during this time adds one second to the duration, for up to ten seconds

What are Genshin Impact Noelle’s ascension materials?

To ascend Noelle fully, you need to gather over 100 valberry. The best place to farm these is around Stormbearer Mountain in Mondstadt. Here’s everything you need to acquire in order to ascend Noelle.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One prithiva topaz sliver, three valberry, three damaged mask 40 40k Three prithiva topaz fragment, two basalt pillar, ten valberry, 15 damaged mask 50 60k Six prithiva topaz fragment, four basalt pillar, 20 valberry, 12 stained mask 60 80k Three prithiva topaz chunk, eight basalt pillar, 30 valberry, 18 stained mask 70 100k Six prithiva topaz chunk, 12 basalt pillar, 45 valberry, 12 ominous mask 80 120k Six prithiva topaz gemstone, 20 basalt pillar, 60 valberry, 24 ominous mask

What are Genshin Impact Noelle’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Noelle’s talents to level ten. You’ll need to farm a lot of hilichurls to collect them and fight Dvalin a fair few times.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six damaged mask, three teachings of resistance Three 17.5k Three stained mask, two guide to resistance Four 25k Four stained mask, four guide to resistance Five 30k Six stained mask, six guide to resistance Six 37.5k Nine stained mask, nine guide to resistance Seven 120k Four ominous mask, four philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s claw Eight 260k Six ominous mask, six philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s claw Nine 450k Nine ominous mask, 12 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s claw Ten 700k 12 ominous mask, 16 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s claw, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Noelle team comps?

As mentioned in the build section, Noelle really relies on having a strong battery. The best character for this role is actually the Genshin Impact Traveler when aligned with geo. As for the other two slots, Noelle is pretty self-sufficient when it comes to healing and shielding, so you can dedicate these slots to increasing her damage. She works best with burst characters that don’t need much time on the field, so Genshin Impact’s Zhongli or Genshin Impact’s Xingqiu are great choices.

Here’s an example of a strong mono-geo Noelle team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot

Noelle

Geo Traveler

Gorou

Zhongli

That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Noelle. We’ve also got a bunch of guides for Hoyoverse’s newest game, so head over to our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes guides next. Or if you’re after character builds, check out our Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae, Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya, and Honkai Star Rail’s Luka guides.