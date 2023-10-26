As Cavalry Captain of the Knights of Favonius, Genshin Impact’s Kaeya Alberich is highly respected by the people of Mondstadt, even with his Khaenri’ahn lineage. Kaeya is a four-star cryo sword wielder and is one of the first characters you meet in Genshin Impact. He’s known for being extremely charming and having a passion for sipping wine (we don’t blame him). In this Genshin Kaeya build guide, we take a look at his skills, weapons, artifacts, and more. So what are you waiting for? Cool it, and come along.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Kaeya build?

Love him or hate him, Kaeya is a great unit for the early game and a versatile sub-DPS reaction enabler even through the Spiral Abyss. He has low energy recharge requirements, provides consistent cryo application, and is free to all new players, making him a reliable staple in your roster from the start. He excels most in freeze comps which make the most of his A4 Glacial Heart passive, first constellation (if you have it), and cryo resonance.

He doesn’t quite compare with some of the stronger, five-star cryo DPS units like Genshin Impact’s Ayaka and Genshin Impact’s Ganyu, who are two of the strongest damage dealers in the game, and he can also struggle to beat out his main competition – Genshin Impact’s Rosaria – when it comes to general attack and her synergy with melt teams.

What are the best Genshin Impact Kaeya weapons?

As a sub-DPS, the rankings for his best weapons rely heavily on Kaeya’s artifacts and team comps. For a more general selection, here are our recommendations.

Mistsplitter Reforged is the best weapon for Kaeya‘s personal damage under the right circumstances, though it can be tricky to gain stacks for its passive without Chongyun. Freedom Sworn is another great option, especially in reverse melt teams due to its elemental mastery stat. It also offers a valuable team buff that comes in handy as long as Kaeya is the one triggering reactions. If you’re struggling to meet energy recharge requirements, a Skyward Blade is a good choice due to its high ER boost.

When it comes to four-star options, The Black Sword is a good crit stat stick, though its passive is relatively useless for sub-DPS Kaeya. Alternatively, Lion’s Roar is great for reverse-melt teams.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Mistsplitter Reforged (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage

Skill: Gain a 12% elemental damage bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides a 8/16/28% elemental damage bonus for the wielder’s elemental type. The wielder gains one stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem when a normal attack deals elemental damage, upon casting an elemental burst, and when their energy is less than 100%. Each stack’s duration is calculated independently Weapon banner (alongside Ayaka) Freedom Sworn (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases elemental mastery

Skill: Increases damage by 10%. When the wielder triggers an elemental reaction, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds, even when the character is not on the field. When they possess two sigils, both are consumed and all nearby party members obtain ‘Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance’ for 12 seconds, which increases normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16%, and attack by 20%. Once this effect triggers, you don’t gain another sigil for 20 seconds. Buffs of the same type don’t stack Weapon banner Skyward Blade (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases energy recharge

Skill: Increases crit hit rate by 4%. The wielder gains Skypiercing Might when an elemental burst is used, this increases movement and attack speed by 10% and increases the damage of normal and charged attacks by 20% for 12 seconds Standard banner The Black Sword (four-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Increases damage dealt by normal and charged attacks by 20%. Also regenerates 60% of attack as HP when normal and charged attacks score a crit hit. This effect can occur once every five seconds Battle Pass reward Favonius Sword (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of elemental particles, which regenerate six energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12 seconds All banners Lion’s Roar (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: Increases damage against enemies affected by pyro or electro by 20% All banners

What are the best Genshin Impact Kaeya artifacts?

In a freeze team, Blizzard Strayer is the best option for Kaeya without a doubt. It offers a nice boost to his cryo damage and pushes his crit rate even higher, which synergizes perfectly with the cryo resonance bonus.

If you’re hoping to put him in anything but a freeze team (i.e. reverse melt or a team that doesn’t rely on either melt or freeze), we recommend a full set of Emblem of Severed Fate, offering a boost to energy recharge and burst damage. Alternatively, combining two pieces of Blizzard Strayer with two pieces of Noblesse Oblige is a flexible option if you’re struggling to get a full set with decent stats.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Blizzard Strayer Two equipped: Cryo damage bonus

Four equipped: I ncreases Crit rate by 20% when attacking an enemy affected by cryo. If the enemy is frozen, it increases crit rate by an additional 20% Peak of Vindagnyr domain Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: Increases energy recharge

Four equipped: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. You can obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: Increases elemental burst damage

Four equipped: Using an elemental burst increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds. This effect cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: Attack %

Goblet: Cryo damage bonus

Cryo damage bonus Circlet: Crit damage

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge to requirements

Crit damage

Attack%

Crit rate (aim for around 45%)

What are Genshin Impact Kaeya’s abilities?

Let’s take a look at what Kaeya can do with his kit, including combat talents and other benefits he provides off the field.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Ceremonial Bladework Normal: Perform five strikes.

Charged: Consume stamina to unleash two fast sword swings.

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground Elemental skill: Frostgnaw Unleashes a frigid blast, dealing cryo damage to opponents in front of Kaeya Elemental burst: Glacial Waltz Coalescing the frost in the air, Kaeya summons three icicles that revolve around him. These icicles will follow the active character around and deal cryo damage to opponents in their path for the ability’s duration

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Cold-Blooded Strike (unlocked at ascension one) Frostgnaw also regenerates HP to Kaeya equal to 15% of his attack Glacial Heart (unlocked at ascension four) Enemies frozen by Frostgnaw produce elemental particles Hidden Strength (unlocked automatically) Decreases sprinting stamina by 20% for the party

What are Genshin Impact Kaeya’s constellations?

You can level up Kaeya’s constellations if you receive him as a duplicate when making a wish. Here’s every bonus you receive as you level up.

Constellation Effect C1: Excellent Blood Increases normal and charged attack critical hit rate against enemies affected by Cryo by 15% C2: Never-Ending Performance Increases the duration of Glacial Waltz by 2.5 seconds for a maximum of 15 seconds when it defeats an enemy C3: Dance of Frost Increases the level of Frostgnaw by three C4: Frozen Kiss Triggers the following effects automatically when Kaeya’s HP falls below 20%: A shield is created that absorbs damage equal to 30% of Kaeya’s Max HP and lasts for 20 seconds.

The shield absorbs cryo damage with 250% efficiency

This can only occur once every 60 seconds C5: Frostbiting Embrace Increases the level of Glacial Waltz by three C6: Glacial Whirlwind Summon an additional icicle when Glacial Waltz is used. It also regenerates 15 energy when cast

What are Genshin Impact Kaeya’s ascension materials?

Here are the items and how much mora you need to fully ascend Kaeya.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One shivada jade sliver, three calla lilies, three treasure hoarder insignia 40 40,000 Three shivada jade fragments, two hoarfrost cores, ten calla lilies, 15 treasure hoarder insignia 50 60,000 Six shivada jade fragments, four hoarfrost cores, 20 calla lilies, 12 silver raven insignia 60 80,000 Three shivada jade chunks, eight hoarfrost cores, 30 calla lilies, 18 silver raven insignia 70 100,000 Six shivada jade chunks, 12 hoarfrost cores, 45 calla lilies, 12 golden raven insignia 80 120,000 Six shivada jade gemstones, 20 hoarfrost cores, 60 calla lilies, 24 golden raven insignia

What are Genshin Impact Kaeya’s talent materials?

You can upgrade Kaeya’s talents with the ballad family of books – farmed in Mondstadt’s Forsaken Rift domain – and spirit lockets of Boreas. These are drops from the weekly Andruis, Wolf of the North boss.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six treasure hoarder insignia, three teachings of ballad Three 17,500 Three silver raven insignia, two guides to ballad Four 25,000 Four silver raven insignia, four guides to ballad Five 30,000 Six silver raven insignia, six guides to ballad Six 37,500 Nine silver raven insignia, nine guides to ballad Seven 120,000 Four golden raven insignia, four philosophies of ballad, one spirit locket of Boreas Eight 260,000 Six golden raven insignia, six philosophies of ballad, one spirit locket of Boreas Nine 450,000 Nine golden raven insignia, 12 philosophies of ballad, two spirit lockets of Boreas Ten 700,000 12 golden raven insignia, 16 philosophies of ballad, two spirit lockets of boreas, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Kaeya team comps?

While Kaeya can be an affordable main DPS, he benefits from a little help that can really boost his numbers. To get the best out of him, we recommend team comps with supports like Bennett or Chongyun, and an anemo grouper such as Kazuha or Sucrose to really get things going.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Kaeya Chongyun Xiangling Bennett Kaeya Hu Tao Xingqiu Zhongli Kaeya Chongyun Xingqiu Kazuha Kaeya Diluc Kazuha Bennett

And there you have it – a perfectly built Genshin Impact Kaeya Alberich. If you’re looking for something new, here’s our Honkai Star Rail tier list and what we know about any Honkai Star Rail codes.