Genshin Impact’s Mona Magistus is a five-star hydro catalyst wielder and a great astrologist with the power of divination. In her words, ‘fate is called as such, for it can’t be changed’ – and we predict that your fate holds a powerful team comp with the help of this Genshin Mona build guide, featuring her skills, constellations, artifacts, and more.

Let us scry and divine the best build for Genshin Impact’s Mona.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Mona build?

Mona is a five-star hydro catalyst user and one of the most flexible supports in the game. She synergizes well in freeze teams with powerful DPS like Ganyu or Ayaka and provides your team with a substantial damage boost. She’s cheap to build, can dish out some nasty damage, and doesn’t require much field time, making her a suitable option in quickswap teams, and she’s capable of also acting as a DPS or sub-DPS under the right circumstances.

However, her kit is pretty tricky, and it takes quite a lot of practice (and, sometimes, a splash of luck) to make the most of her mechanics. Her burst is especially complicated and hard to time and can be easily sabotaged by a misplaced turret, normal attack, or lingering construct. But, with some patience and TLC, Mona is certainly worth your while.

What are the best Genshin Impact Mona weapons?

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is the best five-star option for Mona as long as you’re able to maintain at least one stack. The additional movement speed is great for helping her dodge attacks, and the crit rate stat makes her somewhat easier to build when it comes to artifacts.

Alternatively, Skyward Atlas is a great option but requires you to build enough crit to support it. However, it can be a little tricky to get it to synergize with her perfect combo. Check out the super detailed Keqingmains Mona guide to find out more about her perfect combo and how to pull it off.

When it comes to four-star options, The Widsith charges into the lead, even outperforming its five-star competitors. It’s the perfect choice for most Mona builds and team comps, but underperforms in electro-charged teams. Alternatively, Mappa Mare is an amazing choice, especially in vaporize teams. Plus, it’s F2P friendly as you can forge it and its refinements at the blacksmith.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Bonus stat: crit rate

Skill: Increases movement speed by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% elemental damage bonus every four seconds. Max four stacks. Lasts until Mona falls or leaves combat

Weapon gacha Skyward Atlas Bonus stat: attack

Skill: Increases elemental damage bonus by 12%. Normal attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds, which actively seeks out nearby opponents to attack for 15 seconds, dealing 160% attack damage. Can only occur once every 30 seconds

Weapon gacha The Wisdith Bonus stat: crit damage

Skill: When a character takes the field, they gain a random theme song for ten seconds:

Recitative – increases a ttack by 60%

Aria – i ncreases elemental damage by 48%

Interlude – increases e lemental mastery by 240

The effects only occur once every 30 seconds Weapon gacha Mappa Mare Bonus stat: elemental mastery

Skill: Triggering an elemental reaction grants an 8% elemental damage bonus for ten seconds. Max two stacks Forging or Stellar Reunion

What are the best Genshin Impact Mona artifacts?

For support Mona, Noblesse Oblige is the best option, offering an amazing buff to your team. For a more DPS-focused Mona, Heart of Depth is the best option due to its accessible uptime and high damage.

We’ve also included two artifact sets that offer similar buffs for earlier in the game – Brave Heart for DPS-focused Mona and Scholar for support Mona, especially if your team features catalyst and bow users.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%

Four equipped: increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst. This effect cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang, Liyue, or from the Noblesse Oblige Artifact Strongbox Heart of Depth Two equipped: hydro damage +15%

Four equipped: increases normal and charged attack damage after using an elemental skill by 30% for 15 seconds Peak of Vindagnyr domain on Dragonspine, in Mondstadt Brave Heart Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: increases damage by 30% enemies with more than 50% HP Chests, enemy drops, domains Scholar Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: gaining energy gives three energy to all party members equipped with a bow or a catalyst. Can only occur once every three seconds Chests, enemy drops, domains

Artifact stat recommendations

DPS Mona main stats

Sands: attack%

attack% Goblet: hydro damage

hydro damage Circlet: crit rate or crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)

DPS Mona sub-stats

Attack%

Energy recharge

Crit rate/crit damage

Elemental mastery

Support Mona main stats

Sands: energy recharge

energy recharge Goblet: hydro damage bonus

hydro damage bonus Circlet: crit rate

Support Mona sub-stats

Energy recharge – prioritize until requirements are met (enough to comfortably burst off cooldown, roughly 200-300% in most builds)

Attack%

Elemental mastery

Crit rate/crit damage

What are Genshin Impact Mona’s abilities?

Mona’s kit is great for applying hydro to enemies and drawing their fire, setting up for elemental reactions like freeze and vaporize. Her passive skill Illusory Torrent also grants her an alternate sprint to outrun opponents and apply even more hydro.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Ripple of Fate Normal: Unleashes up to four hydro attacks

Charged: Deals AoE hydro damage after consuming a small amount of stamina

Plunging: Deals AoE hydro damage on impact with the ground

Elemental skill: Mirror Reflection of Doom Press: Summons a phantom that taunts enemies and deals hydro damage, exploding on death, dealing AoE hydro damage

Hold: Moves backward quickly before conjuring a phantom. Only one phantom can exist at a time

Elemental burst: Stellaris Phantasm Traps opponents in an Illusory Bubble, causing the wet status effect. When an enemy takes damage while in the bubble, the following effects occur: Applies an Omen to the opponent, which gives a damage bonus, also increases the damage of the attack that causes it

Removes the Illusory Bubble, dealing hydro damage in the process Alternate sprint: Illusory Torrent Stamina is consumed to move at high speed over water and apply the wet status to opponents

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Come ‘n’ Get Me, Hag! After using Illusory Torrent for two seconds around enemies, Mona summons a phantom. This phantom lasts for two seconds, and its explosion damage is equal to 50% of Mirror Reflection of Doom Waterborne Destiny Increases Mona’s hydro damage bonus by 20% of her energy recharge rate Principium of Astrology When crafting weapon ascension materials, Mona has a 25% chance to refund some of the materials used

What are Genshin Impact Mona’s constellations?

Here are all the buffs you’ll receive when leveling up Mona’s constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: Prophecy of Submersion For eight seconds after a character hits an enemy affected by an Omen, electro-charged, vaporize, and hydro swirl damage increases by 15%. Frozen duration increases by 15% C2: Lunar Chain After a normal attack hits, there is a 20% chance it will automatically be followed by a charged attack. Can only occur once every five seconds C3: Restless Revolution Increases the level of Stellaris Phantasm by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C4: Prophecy of Oblivion When a character attacks an enemy affected by an Omen, their crit rate is increased by 15% C5: Mockery of Fortuna Increases the level of Mirror Reflection of Doom by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C6: Rhetorics of Calamitas Upon entering Illusory Torrent, Mona gains a 60% damage increase to her next charged attack per second of movement. A maximum damage bonus of 180% can be achieved. The effect lasts up to eight seconds

What are Genshin Impact Mona’s ascension materials?

Make sure you keep hold of all your philanemo mushrooms, you’re going to need a lot to ascend Mona!

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One varunada lazurite sliver, three philanemo mushroom, three whopperflower nectar 40 40k Three varunada lazurite fragment, two cleansing heart, ten philanemo mushroom, 15 whopperflower nectar 50 60k Six varunada lazurite fragment, four cleansing heart, 20 philanemo mushroom, 12 shimmering nectar 60 80k Three varunada lazurite chunk, eight cleansing heart, 30 philanemo mushroom, 18 shimmering nectar 70 100k Six varunada lazurite chunk, 12 cleansing heart, 45 philanemo mushroom, 12 energy nectar 80 120k Six varunada lazurite gemstone, 20 cleansing heart, 60 philanemo mushroom, 24 energy nectar

What are Genshin Impact Mona’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Mona’s talents to level ten. Get bonking them whopperflowers!

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12k Six whopperflower nectar, three teachings of resistance Three 17.5k Three shimmering nectar, two guide to resistance Four 25k Four shimmering nectar, four guide to resistance Five 30k Six shimmering nectar, six guide to resistance Six 37.5k Nine shimmering nectar, nine guide to resistance Seven 120k Four energy nectar, four philosophies of resistance, one ring of Boreas Eight 260k Six energy nectar, six philosophies of resistance, one ring of Boreas Nine 450k Nine energy nectar, 12 philosophies of resistance, two ring of Boreas Ten 700k 12 energy nectar, 16 philosophies of resistance, two ring of Boreas, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Mona team comps?

Mona’s hydro application makes her a great asset to a variety of teams, and thanks to the inevitability of losing the 50/50, most players have her at at least C0. C2 Mona is ideal if you’re building her as a main hydro DPS, and she benefits from multi-element compositions thanks to her Prophecy of Submersion constellation boosting reaction damage.

Here’s an example of a strong DPS Mona team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Mona Venti Ganyu Diona

Alternatively, here’s an example of a strong support Mona team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Mona Hu Tao Sucrose Diona

