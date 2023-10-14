The best Genshin Impact wish simulator

Wishing on a banner is always risky. If you want simple fun, then a Genshin wish simulator is a great way to predict which characters and weapons you might get.

Genshin Impact wish simulator: Wanderer, Itto, and Qiqi doodles from the Silly Wisher app, outlined in white and pasted on the wish shooting star from Genshin
Genshin Impact

Ahh, Genshin – you’re always tempting us with fresh characters and weapons, hungry for our beloved primos. Well, if you’re struggling to work out whether to splash your primos and wishes on a current banner, the Genshin Impact wish simulator can give you a good idea of what to expect, letting you know which weapons and characters you’re likely to pull when making a wish – or it can give you that thrill of watching those stars streak across the sky.

If you don’t like what you see, well, that just means you can save your hard-earned wishes for some another time. Speaking of which, be sure to head over to our Genshin Impact codes to snap up some freebies, and check out our Genshin Impact tier list and Genshin Impact next banner guides to keep an eye on the current and upcoming characters.

Anyway, on to the best Genshin Impact wish simulators.

Genshin Impact wish simulator - the standard Wanderlust Invocation banner

The Genshin Impact Wish Sim

This handy Genshin Impact wish simulator allows you to see what you’re likely to pull from novice wishes, weapon event wishes, character event wishes, and standard wishes. You can access it right here.

Genshin Impact wish simulator - the beginner's banner featuring Noelle

Miwoju’s Genshin Wish Simulator

As with the previous wish simulator, this one shows you what you’re likely to receive across a range of banners. If you want to give this one a try, you can access it here. However, it’s limited to supporters only.

Genshin Impact wish simulator - a ten-pull including Klee and Sucrose

Genshin Wish Sim: Unofficial

Unlike the other two options, you can download the Genshin Wish Sim app from mobile devices. You can get it for Android phones and tablets through Google Play.

Genshin Impact Wish Simulator: Screenshot of the Yae Miko banner on Silly Wisher

Silly Wisher for Genshin

If you’re looking for another mobile wish simulator but with a little more meme factor, Silly Wisher for Genshin might be for you. You can even splice characters together to create your perfect main. You can get it for Android phones and tablets through Google Play.

There you have it. The best Genshin Impact wish simulators around. Now then, if you’re after something new yet similar to play, we have a list of the best mobile RPGs for you to check out, or you can check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list for more Hoyoverse goodness.

