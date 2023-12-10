Rep Snezhnaya with the Genshin Impact Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro

Coinciding with the 4.3 version update livestream, Hoyoverse revealed the limited-edition Genshin Impact Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro featuring everyone’s favorite Fatui Harbinger, Childe. This is the second time Xiaomi has collaborated with the game, following the Klee-themed Poco earbuds.

This collaboration doubles as the perfect accessory for super-fans of Genshin Impact’s Childe and a top-quality piece of wearable tech. According to Android Authority, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro is “blurring the line between tracker and watch” with its unique suite of features, including a 1.74-inch OLED screen, improved UI, and beefed-up battery. These features combined with the price mean it’s more than capable of competing with the best smartwatches on the market.

Genshin Impact’s partnership with Xiaomi perfectly fits Hoyoverse’s slogan “tech otakus save the world,” expanding the ever-popular franchise into other aspects of our lives beyond the game. The customized Smart Band marketing features brand-new art of Childe in skiing gear atop a snowy mountain, which also comes as part of the product bundle on a shikishi board-style art print. Everything about the packaging is custom, from the hydro-blue tones to the metallic silver box embossed with Tartaglia’s Foul Legacy mask.

The Smart Band itself includes a custom white wrist strap with red illustrations of the same mask, and this limited-edition product also comes with Childe-themed custom home screens. You may have noticed the Nendoroid-style figure of the man himself and his whale attack. That’s not just a figure; it’s actually a wireless charger for your Smart Band! If all of this wasn’t enough, you also get two sheets of adorable chibi stickers to decorate your belongings with.

Unsurprisingly due to Childe’s popularity and the extremely reasonable price of the product, as of writing this, the Genshin Impact Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro has completely sold out and is awaiting a restock. The whole package costs just 549 CNY, which converts to roughly $77 USD or £61 GBP. Of course, you’ll have to take import fees and taxes into account, but even then this Smart Band is much cheaper than many Western smartwatches or fitness trackers on the market.

