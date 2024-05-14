Google’s next flagship phones aren’t supposed to launch until October, but we’ve got an early look at the whole lineup thanks to a substantial Google Pixel 9 leak, including hands-on images. As previous rumors suggested, there’s a new member of the family this year, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The leak comes courtesy of Russian outlet, Rozetked, the same source that leaked shots of a Pixel 9 prototype device last month. This time, though, there are more detailed shots to peruse, and the whole lineup is in the picture, along with one of the best Google Pixel phones, the Pixel 8, plus the Pixel 7 and iPhone 15 Pro Max, for scale.

As you might imagine, the Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro retain similar sizing to their predecessors, while the XL offers a bigger screen that dwarfs even the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Is it time to bring back the word “phablet”?

There’s a new look for the whole lineup, and the camera bar has become more of a camera island, with rounded edges that don’t quite reach the edges of the device. Images show the memory configuration, too. We can see that the Pixel 9 is sporting 12GB of RAM, while both Pro models feature 16GB. Of course, we’re still a way out from the release date, and there’s plenty of time for this to change before the final production run.

The Pixel 9 will stick to the dual lens setup on the rear, a main camera, and an ultrawide, while only the Pro models sport a 5x telephoto lens. Rumor has it these are 50MP units across the board. Unsurprisingly, the new Google Tensor G4 SoC powers the whole line-up, but we’re not exactly sure what to expect from the new chipset in terms of performance.

With Google I/O starting later today, there’s plenty more Pixel news in store. We’ll likely see the first official acknowledgment of the 9-series from the company, and no doubt there will be plenty more leaks in the lead-up to their release. In the meantime, check out what the Android competitor brands are up to with our guides to the best Samsung phones, the best Xiaomi phones, and the best OnePlus phones.