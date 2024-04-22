The Pixel 9 series phones are set to arrive around October this year, and in the run-up to their release, the rumors and leaks have been in full swing. The latest gives us an up-close and personal look at a Google Pixel 9 prototype.

The leak comes from Russian outlet Rozetked (via TechRadar) and the photographed design closely matches the renders we reported on a couple of months ago. The images come from an anonymous source, so the credibility isn’t certain, but the fact that the Google Pixel phone has a cracked display and matches the rumored design makes us feel quite confident about this one.

As expected, Google has replaced the signature camera bar with a pill-shaped island that protrudes from the rear of the phone. In addition, the sides are flatter and the corners are more rounded than they are on the Pixel 8 and other Google Pixel phones. The Rozetked report also confirms that the Pixel 9 is similar in size to the iPhone 15 Pro, and comes with a Tensor G4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a periscope telephoto lens.

If that wasn’t enough Pixel news for you, another leak revealed the pricing of the upcoming Pixel 8a. PassionateGeekz reports that a Canadian retailer has accidentally leaked the pricing of Google’s more affordable handset.

Unfortunately, this new leak backs up previous rumors that we’re looking at a price increase in 2024. In Canada, it would seem that the 128GB Pixel 8a will go for CA$708.99 and the 256GB model will cost CA$792.99. For reference, the Pixel 7a launched at CA$599 in Canada, so if accurate, this is a substantial price hike.

We're expecting the big Pixel 8a official reveal in May at Google I/O, so we won't be certain on pricing until then.