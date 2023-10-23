Current and next Honkai Star Rail banner October 2023

Wondering which characters and light cones are featured on the current and next Honkai Star Rail banner? Well, you’re in the right place. With a consistent rotation of featured five- and four-star characters and equipment, it can be hard to wrap your head around when to spend your valuable in-game currency and when to save it. But, with our help, you always know who’s available now and who’s on the horizon so you can plan your pulls accordingly.

Here’s everything you need to know about the current and next Honkai Star Rail banner:

What’s the current Honkai Star Rail banner?

The current Honkai Star Rail banner features Jingliu, the new five-star ice character who treads the path of the Destruction. Her banner runs from Wednesday, October 11 until Wednesday, November 14, 2023.

Gentle Eclipse of the Moon – phase one

Brilliant Fixation – Light Cone Event Warp

I Shall Be My Own Sword (five-star, destruction)

Make the World Clamor (four-star, erudition)

Eyes of the Prey (four-star, nihility)

Memories of the Past (four-star, harmony)

What’s the next Honkai Star Rail banner?

The next Honkai Star Rail banner comes in the second phase of version 1.4, running from Wednesday, November 14 until the end of version 1.4. It’s the first time we’ve had two concurrent five-star banners running alongside each other.

These banners feature the new five-star fire character, Topaz, along with a rerun of the popular five-star quantum character, Seele. We also finally get to pull for the new four-star fire character, Guinaifen.

Sunset Clause – phase two

Butterfly on Swordtip – phase two

Honkai Star Rail’s Seele

Guinaifen

Luka

Sushang

What’s the Honkai Star Rail Beginner Warp banner?

The Beginner Warp banner, also known as the Departure Warp, is a banner that’s, unsurprisingly, aimed at giving beginners a running start. It offers a 20% discount off a set of ten warps, meaning you only need to spend eight warp tickets to get ten pulls. You can pull a total of 50 times on this banner.

Post-Op Conversation

Good Night and Sleep Well

Day One of My New Life

Only Silence Remains

Memories of the Past

The Moles Welcome You

The Birth of the Self

Shared Feeling

Eyes of the Pray

Landau’s Choice

What’s the Honkai Star Rail Standard Warp banner?

Honkai Star Rail’s Standard Warp is a permanent banner, much like the standard Genshin Impact banner. There’s a standard pool of three- to five-star characters, light cones, and items for you to pull. You’re guaranteed at least one four-star or higher object or character every ten warps, and at least one five-star or higher object or character every 90 warps.

As of the final closed beta, the pool of three- to five-star characters and items is the same as those on the beginner’s banner, so check the list above to see what you can pull.

