Grand Summoners tier list and reroll guide

With our Grand Summoners tier list, you can get to grips with the best team comps to help you on your adventure through this gorgeous, pixel RPG. It can take a lot of work to grind your characters up until they’re strong enough to protect the realm of Raktehelm, and with our help, you can make sure you’re only focusing on building the best units for your battles.

If you’re looking to build an army of the greatest teams across a variety of games, be sure to check out our AFK Arena tier list, Genshin Impact tier list, and Fate Grand Order tier list. We also have guides to the best mobile RPGs and the best gacha games for more fun on the go.

Anyway, here is our Grand Summoners tier list!

Grand Summoners attacker tier list

Tier Grand Summoners character S Vox, Juno, Swordsman Berwick, Ruthless Demon Divine Celia, Samurai Rimuru, Luahn, Kisaragi, Riviera, Rem (Re:Zero), Dancing Scyther Reaper Veronica, Orvell, Kimono Milim, Batiste, Agent of Darkness Kane, Shuri A Saichi Sugimoto, Santa Shion, Bullet Hell Roy, Tamae, Illusory Twin Blades Melia, Benevolent Annihilator Marzex, Saitama, Garou, Grad, Hiei, Gran Brave, Angelas, Ganan, Inferno God Ifrit, Milim, Aesis, Alvina, Ginzo, Noel (True Velocity), Harbinger of Armageddon Marzex, Aluze, Goblin Slayer, Fallen Creator Kayas, Ragsherum, Hades Knight Emperor Regulus, Nui Harume, Ren Tao B Ryuko Matoi, Dualblaze Master Orgah, Filo, Master of Dragons Louvet, Corsair, the Frozen Empress, Est, Shining Winged Emperor Daki, Emperor of Gods Freed, Leone, Child of Creation Alulu, Cygnet, Grohl, Clyde, the Crimson Sword God, Kane, Ninja Machina Jack, Kazuma Kuwabara, Dark Winged Swordsman Raki, Fatewyrm Dargeon, Mira, Conflagrative Annihilator Soleil, Sword Ruler Luda C Toshizo Hijikata, Holy Dragoness Rhodia, Aquarias Empress Yomi, Emerald Blademaster Vogue, Edram, Boros, Death Sickle Queen Lily, Vitz D Great Wolf Assassin Sly, Zeorg, Riana, Olgeth, Keiones, Mizyna, Abaddon, Blazing Axe Empress Rishley, Inferno Guardian Goddess Anna

Grand Summoners sub-attacker tier list

Tier Grand Summoners character S Berwick, Cestina, Norn, Emilia, Spy of Darkness Fen, Sakura Miku, God of Dragon Knights Weaver, Kurama, Yusuke Urameshi, Rem (Grand Summoners), Sakura Itto-Ryu Mira, Holy Knight Goddess Feena, Ashe, Black Cat Detective Liese, Twilight Commander Forte, Asakura Yoh A Hime, Flame Spirit Empress Lian, Radak, Santa Milim, High Elf Archer, Amane, Solace Virtuosa Rits, Serah, Chloe, Bakoo, Victoire, Sealed Terrible Tyrant Lygor, Benimaru, Millenia, Mizuki, Nies, Lozze, Diaz, Hellish Blizzard, Saar, Raphtalia, Soul Destruction God Zenon B Hades Giant Guardian Badoul, Melia, Number 2, Arosdea, Piercing Paragon Salyssa, Destruction Machine Goddess Lapleh, Virago, Cathemilla, Shiki, Maximum Force Zecht, Ruby Ninja Empress Honoka, Magnificent Star Archer Mamori, Saku C Quon, Master of Swords Nogia, Dahlia, Strife, Elmessio C Haden Flower Empress Pola, Forbidden Knowledge Keit, Maiden Princess End, Genos, Teriodos

Grand Summoners breaker tier list

Tier Grand Summoners character S – A Black Dragon Knight Wargul, Younger Toguro, Tallis, Fosly, Terrible Tornado, Glacier Princess Tami-nyan, Shining Divine Warrior Platina, Duke B Garlan the Earth Breaker, Satsuki Kiryuin, Arth, Phantom Operative Jill C Silent Divine Palamicia, Heavenly Executioner Zechsia, Spear Spirit Empress Daisy D Herck, Divinity Destroyer Vaid, Evil Demon Empress Coco, Rasaou, Radiant Spear God Reyon, Roy, Voghan, Inferno Emperor Ragna, Zoldes

Grand Summoners defender tier list

Tier Grand Summoner character S Blazing Divine Guardian Sandstone, Thetis, Dragon Lord Gerald, Ancient Dragon Priestess Favelle, Azure Flash Filia, Naofumi Iwatani A Eagle, Celia, Rits, Hero of Darkness Zeorg, Ram B Blessed Escutcheon Duran, Lord of Black Art Onfuan C Luminous God Knight Gaia D –

Grand Summoners support and healer tier list

Tier Grand Summoners character S Hart, Mako, Priestess, Liza, Asirpa, Santa Rimuru, Rimuru, Fen, Hatsune Miku, Rosetta, Melty, Empress of Spirit World Sonije, Queen of Ancient Powers Aristela, Arcana A Blazing Flame Empress Lione, Divine Fox Painter Sumire, Virtuous Torch Vermilia, Intelligent Divine Governor Parlot, Elusive Cannon Princess Courtney, Shadie, Beatrice, Kyoyama Anna B Flaring Custodian Feld, Woodland Deity Ashe Toto, Phantasmic Creator Tree Valhalla, Pheles, Wings of Mercy, Ice Queen Selia, Nier, Sorceress of Space-time Alma, Sealed Fox Princess Zeela, EDEN, Master of the Six Demons Mixie, Valentia, Raging Annihilator Leon, Gracious Warrior Zoroas, Twingavel Empress Catilou, Shasha C – D Dragon Guardian Empress Nerim, Empyreal Beast Elfalla, Liese, Rhiotis, Iris, Alche

How do I perform a Grand Summoners reroll?

We don’t really recommend rerolling in Grand Summoners as it can be quite time-consuming and gacha rates are pretty low in the title, so there’s no guarantee you’ll get the characters you want.

However, if you’re a new player who wants to make sure your first couple of pulls are prime, you can check out this Google doc regarding which characters to roll for, and take a look at this page by the dedicated fans over on the Grand Summoners wiki. They cover how to reroll both on phones and through emulators, and update the GDoc frequently with the best characters to aim for and build a starter team around on the current banners, so it’s definitely worth a look.

That’s it for our Grand Summoners tier list. If you need a break from all this gacha madness, head over to our list of the best mobile games or best Switch games for a wide variety of titles to choose from.