He’s Chucky, wanna play? Well, good news, now you can. If you want to have some fun with a murderous doll that’s desperate to regain a human form, you should check out Griefville: Survive the Nightmare!, the new Roblox experience that debuted in the Xbox Partner Showcase yesterday. Oh, and it just so happens to have a 17+ age rating. Yes, really. The developer, RocketRide Games, is going all in on this experience.

The sad news is that Chucky is only available to play as in the Roblox horror game for a limited time. Of course, he’s also one of the current Dead by Daylight killers, so you can still be a ‘Good Guy’ even after he departs from Roblox. But guess what? Griefville works on a rotating basis, meaning other horror icons from the 80s and 90s might show up, too – personally, we hope to see more of the classic figures like Ghost Face, Freddy, Jason, etc.

One of the classic videogame tropes that we love, the day and night cycle, is present in Griefville, as you have all day to prep, and then come nightfall, it’s time to jump into one of the game modes. Regardless of what game you find yourself in, you have but one core objective: survive the night. That’s easier said than done, mind you, especially when Chucky is trying to kill you. Just watch his movies. He has a very high success rate.

Speaking on the new horror game, RockTide Games CEO Louis-Rene Auclair says, “With Griefville: Survive the Nightmare!, we wanted to create an experience that taps into the shared cultural touchstone of 80s and 90s horror for older Roblox users. It’s not just about jump scares; it’s about capturing the atmosphere, the tension, and the pure joy of getting lost in a classic horror flick. We are delighted to bring Griefville to Roblox with the best possible partners!”

We simply can’t wait to dive in and fight for survival in some iconic locations. Truly, the possibilities for what franchises we might see are endless. We can’t help but draw a comparison to Dead By Daylight, which also features some impressive collaborations with horror icons such as Freddy Krueger, Ghost Face, and Leatherface. As the first villain on offer, Chucky has various abilities you can use to draw your victim’s night (and life) to a close.

If you’re curious as to why Chucky is the first icon to appear in the horror game, Universal Products & Experiences SVP and GM for games and digital platforms Bill Kispert explains that “The Chucky character is synonymous with horror. Bringing the iconic killer doll frighteningly to life in the game adds an unexpected twist to Griefville: Survive the Nightmare! and further solidifies the authenticity of the classic horror vibe in the experience.”

Should Roblox not be the place for you, make sure you check out our Resident Evil games and zombie games guides to avoid missing out on the terror.