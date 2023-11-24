Guardian Tales tier list – the best heroes in each class

We’ve selected the best characters for our Guardian Tales tier list to help take the guesswork out of your time spent with the action-packed gacha RPG. We’re going to help you select the best characters for each of the different classes, including warriors, ranged, tankers, and support. That way, you can spend less time poring over stats and more time hitting enemies with gigantic swords.

Now, let’s get on with our Guardian Tales tier list! We’ve split it up into different roles so that you can pick the best teammates across the board.

Best Guardian Tales warriors

Tier Guardian Tales character S God of Harvest Kamael, Dark Magician Beth, Archangel Gabriel, Future Knight, Drunken Swordmaster Lynn, Demon Queen Lilith, Android Mk. 99, Divine Beast of Harvest Mayreel A Movie Star Eugene, Scrivener Lahn, Knight Lady Lapice, Druid Kanna, Ice Witch Lupina, Little Android AA72, Legendary Hero Erina, Master Swordsman Gourry, Dragon Avatar Vishuvac, Autonomous Android Mk II, Model Employee Parvati, Grand Admiral Marina, Trickster Lucy, The Bound Child Clara, Flower Girl Bari, Demonshire Count Claude, Priest Xellos, Grim Reaper Hana, Goddess of Wealth Eleanor, Noble Succubus Bianca, Sea Witch Ara, Mecha Warrior Oghma, Exorcist Miya, Eight-Tailed Fox Nari, Nine-Tailed Fox Garam, 1st Corps Commander B Swordsman Akayuki, Kung Fu Master Fei/Mei, Princess Aisha, Goddess of War Plitvice, Pirate Rachel, Innuit Girl Coco, Sniper Hekate, Aspiring Warrior Craig, Engineer Marianne, Leaf Fairy Aoba, Vampire Girl Karina, Mad Scientist Gremory, Elemental of Christmas Carol, Dancing Archa Tinia, Necromancer Noxia, Warlord Mercenary Orca, Santa’s Little Helper Rue, Flame Harpy Scintilla, Executive Red Hood Arabelle C Duel-personality Maid Amy, Desert Mercenary Marvin, Innkeeper Loraine, Dragon Seeking Girl Neva, Succubus Adventurer Yuze, Golem Rider Alef, Knight Captain Eva, Dragon Talon Clan Ranpang, Dimension Traveler Catherine, Twin Fighter Lavi, Battleball Girl Rie, Twin Healer Favi, Red Hood Elvira D The Knight (female/male), Swindler Magician Dolf, White Beast, Fire Dragon Girgas, Dragon Knight Shapira, Scientist Sohee

Best Guardian Tales ranged characters

Tier Guardian Tales character S Bari, Garam, Nari A Bianca, Catherine, Elvira, MK.99, Rachel, Tinia B Arabelle, Coco, Gremory, Hekate, Lucy, Marianne, MK.2, Rie, Sohee C Dolf, Eva, Girgas D –

Best Guardian Tales support characters

Tier Guardian Tales character S Kamael, Gabriel, Noxia A Aoba, Idol Captain Eva, Mayreel, Miya, Veronica B Aisha, Eleanor, Karina C Favi D Loraine

Best Guardian Tales tanks

Tier Guardian Tales character S Future Princess, Oghma A Craig, Marina B Ranpang C Lavi D –

How do I reroll in Guardian Tales?

Unlike in many gacha RPGs, performing a reroll in Guardian Tales is surprisingly easy.

Here’s how to reroll in steps:

Create a guest account when starting the game (this is important, as there’s a 24-hour waiting period for deletion on any bound accounts. Bind it later)

On the main menu, tap the cog icon at the top-right of the screen to access the settings.

Tap ‘Account Settings’.

Scroll down to the bottom and tap ‘Delete Account’.

Hit ‘Confirm’ and Guardian Tales will close

Simply boot up the game again and start over.

