The best Gwent decks – from the Northern Realms to Nilfgaard

If you’re wondering what the best Gwent decks are we’re here to help guide you, offering advice on which faction may suit you best. Of course, it’s important not to put all of your eggs in one basket, so you should think about building a couple of strong decks – this is the only way to ensure the cards aren’t stacked against you. Or, you could let the cards fall as they may.

Without further ado, the best Gwent decks for each faction.

Nilfgaardian deck

If you’re a fan of The Witcher, you likely know that Nilfgaard controls the Continent’s Southern region, under the command of Emperor Emhyr. In Gwent, it’s crucial to consider diplomacy and subterfuge when creating a Nilfgaardian deck, as this is where its strengths are. Ultimately, you want to disrupt the flow of combat for the opposition, put a stop to their strategies, and make them bow.

Recommended cards:

Mage Assassin x2

Tactical Decision

Magic Lamp

Sunset Wanderers

Royal Decree

Affan Hillergrand

Roderick of Dun Tynne

Dimeritium Bomb x2

Spotter x2

Viper Witcher Mentor x2

Madoc

Vilgefortz: Renegade

Letho: Kingslayer

Lydia van Bredevoort

Rience

Kolgrim

Assassination

Blightmaker

Northern Realms deck

Unsurprisingly, the Northern Realms deck is composed of troops from all across the region. As such, you can expect to see cards that feature people from Temeria, Redenia, and other Northern countries. Because of this, there are some seriously powerful cards in this deck, one of which is John Natalis.

So, which cards should you aim to have in your Northern Realms deck? Well, we suggest the following:

Geralt of Rivia

King Radovid V

Tactical Advantage

Anna Strenger

Shieldwall

Queen Adalia

Damned Sorceress x2

Griffin Watcher Adept x2

Megascope

Immortals

Geralt: Quen

Kaedweni Cavalry

John Natalis

Donmir of Troy

Cintrian Artificer

Monster deck

The leader of this deck is Eredin, who happens to be the leader of the Wild Hunt. So, yeah, he’s not one to trifle with. The monster deck is, unsurprisingly, full of despicable creatures that are capable of anything. In the end, it’s all about power when putting a hand together for this faction, and yes, that means being prepared to have your troops devour their kin in order to gain more power.

Recommended cards:

Force of Nature

She Who Knows

Whispess

Brewess

Weavess

Selfeater x2

Witch Apprentice x2

Hideous Feast

Red Haze

Rat Catcheress

Yaga

Miruna

Lesser Witch x2

Wild Hunt Hound x2

Wild hunt Brusier x2

Ge’els

Nithral

Eredin

Syndicate deck

This faction is unique to Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, making no appearance in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It’s centred on the criminal underworld of Novigrad, which, if you’re familiar with the mainline series, should give you an idea of which cards to expect here. For one, Djikstra is part of this faction, as are the other members of the big four – Whoreson Junior, Cleaver, and the King of Beggars.

You can make one mean deck with this faction, one that will have the opposition running for the hills. Make no mistake. You can build a range of formidable decks under the Syndicate banner. However, the below is one that we suggest, and it focuses on the use of coin.

Recommended cards:

Lined Pockets

Payday x2

Bloody Good Fun x2

Whoreson’s Freak Show

Philippa Eilhart

Cleaver

Whoreseon Junior

Harald Gord

Azar Javed

Tax Collector x2

Shakedown x2

Oneiromancy

Pickpocket

Korathi Heatwave

Novigradian Justice

Halfling Safecracker x2

Sea Jackal x2

Skellige deck

The Skellige deck wasn’t initially part of Wild Hunt. However, it came as part of the Blood and Wine expansion, cementing its place in the spin-off mobile Gwent game. If you’re unfamiliar with the region, they love to fight. It’s a location all about honour. As such, it should come as no surprise that you have the option to create some truly aggressive decks in this faction.

With this style of play, it’s likely your deck will sustain casualties. Fortunately, those from Skellige live for the fight, gaining power from wounds, and even death.

Recommended cards:

Cerys: Fearless

Coral

Mask of Uroboros

Olaf

Cerys an Craite

Ursine Ritual

Morkvarg

Hermit x2

Tuirseach Veteran x2

Armoured Drakkar x2

Sigrdrifa’s Rite

Hym

Svalblod Priest x2

Birna Bran

Bekker’s Dark Mirror

Artis

Freya’s Blessing x2

Blueboy Lugos

Vildkaarl

This faction is composed of non-humans, such as elves, dwarves, and dryad. From these species, you can probably figure out that this deck is full of combatants that excel at versatility, with most proving to not only be agile, but masters when it comes to traps, ambushes and support.

There are many valuable cards to use in this faction, and we have a few suggestions on which ones you should consider.

Recommended cards:

Precision Strike

Oneiromancy

Frost Protector

The Mushy Truffle

Brokilon Sentinel x2

Red Haze

Mahakam Marauder

Dimeritium Bomb

Northern Wind

Bountiful Harvest x2

Simlas Finn Aep Dabairr

Allgod

Saber-Tooth Tiger

Eldain

Serpent Trap

Avallac’h: Sage

Incernerating Trap x2

Gwent neutral cards

Neutral cards can be integrated into pretty much any deck you choose, and while there are plenty of these available, we’ve named a few that you might want to consider squeezing into your collection.

We have no doubt that the below recommendations come as no surprise, especially since a few of them are main characters of the franchise. We have legendary witchers, sorceresses, traps, allies, and spells.

Recommended cards:

Geralt of Rivia

Yennefer of Vennegberg

Triss Merigold

Ciri

Merigold’s Hailstorm

Dudu

Eskel

Vesemir

Scorch

The Last Wish

Dandelion

There you have it, our suggestions for some Gwent decks. If you’re after more action on the Continent, you should give The Witcher: Monster Slayer a try. It’s a location-based mobile that sees you slay some beasts. We even have The Witcher: Monster Slayer fake GPS and The Witcher: Monster Slayer friends guides to help you get started.