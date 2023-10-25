The best Marvel Snap cards

With so many Marvel Snap cards available across the roster of heroes and villains, we’re here to point out which are worth paying attention to

Screenshot of Miles Morales' Spider-Man swinging by for Marvel Snap cards guide


Marvel Snap

The roster of Marvel Snap cards in Second Dinner’s superpowered title has something for everyone. From iconic heroes like Iron Man and Thor to lesser-known villains such as Leader and Typhoid Mary, almost all the characters you can think of are here, with more arriving on a weekly basis.

What are the best Marvel Snap cards?

One of the best things about Second Dinner’s superhero title is that there aren’t really any standouts for the best Marvel Snap cards. There are plenty of powerful cards, don’t get me wrong, but because of how the mechanics work in Marvel Snap, one location might make your card unstoppable, while another might make it the thing that loses you the game. Still, we do have some recommendations for the best cards belonging to each archetype, and you can check them out below.

Marvel Snap archetype Best Marvel Snap cards
Move Heimdall, Vulture, Dagger
Destroy Knull, Galactus, Venom, Killmonger
Discard Ghost Rider, Dracula, Morbius, Apocalypse, MODOK
On reveal Silver Surfer, Gambit, Ultron, Brood, Iron Lad
Ongoing Onslaught, Sera, Patriot, Blue Marvel, Mystique 
Tech Thanos, Shang-Chi, Scorpion, Ice Man, Sera, High Evolutionary 
No ability The Hulk, The Thing 
Marvel Snap cards by pool

If you don’t know, all of the Marvel Snap cards are currently split into five pools. Pools essentially equate to rarity, with pool one cards gifted to you early in the game, up to pool five cards that either cost a whole lot of collectors tokens – 6,000, to be precise – or require some serious luck to find in collector’s caches.

Pool Marvel Snap cards list
Starter Iron Man, Abomination, Misty Knight, Hulk, Cyclops, Hawkeye, Medusa, The Punisher, Quicksilver, Sentinel, The Thing, Shocker, Star Lord
One Blue Marvel, Ka-zar, Onslaught, Odin, Nightcrawler, Jessica Jones, Lady Sif, Apocalypse, Black Panther, Wolfsbane, White Tiger, Ant-Man, America Chavez, Carnage, Ironheart, Devil Dinosaur, Enchantress, Klaw, Gamora, Spider-Woman, Scarlet Witch, Spectrum, Professor X, Yondu, Armor, Mister Fantastic, Captain America, Nova, Deathlok, Cable, Blade, Cosmo, Elektra, Moon Girl, Namor, Squirrel Girl, Korg, Carnage, Sword Master, Lizard, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Wolverine, Hulkbuster, Forge, Morph, Strong Guy, Mantis, Uatu the Watcher, Iron Fist, Multiple Man, Heimdall, Kraven, Domino
Two Bucky Barnes, Hobgoblin, Jubilee, Sunspot, Iceman, Scorpion, The Infinaut, Storm, Sabretooth, Swarm, Sandman, Nakia, Cloak, Ebony Maw, Vulture, Leech, Agent 13, Leech, The Collector, Morbius, Shang-Chi, Rhino, Vision
Three Mister Negative, Sera, Lockjaw, Wong, Wave, Deadpool, Mystique, Doctor Doom, The Hood, Patriot, Rescue, Aero, Brood, Leader Mojo, Magik, Destroyer, Mysterio, Thor, Dracula, Hazmat, Colleen Wing, Debrii, Hela, Rogue, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel,  Electro, Gambit, Venom, Cerebro, Nick Fury, Ultron, Hell Cow, Beast, Maximus, Psylocke, Black Widow, Brood, Gambit, Magneto, Moon Knight, Zero, Task Master, Jane Foster, Goose, Baron Mordo, Human Torch, Invisible Woman, Juggernaut, Ronan the Accuser, Typhoid Mary, Rockslide, Black Bolt, Falcon, Giganto, Doctor Octopus, Dagger, Quinjet, Viper, Black Cat, Kingpin, Crystal, Crossbones, Quake, Omega Red, Drax, Yellowjacket, Agatha Harkness, Agent Coulson, Helicarrier, Titania, Maria Hill, Orka, Titania, M’Baku, Attuma, Bast, Black Panther, Shuri, Valkyrie, She-Hulk, Titania, Shanna, Sauron, Silver-Surfer, Shadow King, Sentry
Four Darkhawk, Dazzler, Ghost, Knull, Legion, Man-Thing, Master Mold, Mirage, Mobius M. Mobius,  M.O.D.O.K, Nimrod, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Ravonna Renslayer, Snowguard, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man 2099, Stature, Stegron, Zabu,
Five Galactus, Kang, Thanos, High Evolutionary, Iron Lad, Kitty Pryde, Jeff the Baby Land Shark, Nebula, Hit-Monkey, Howard the Duck, Silk, Nebula, Ghost-Spider, Jean Grey, Echo, Phoenix Force, Alioth, Black Knight, Daken, Echo, Lady Deathstrike, Loki, Silver Samurai, X-23

With that, you’re in the know on all the Marvel Snap cards in the game. If you prefer monsters to Marvel on your mobile, be sure to check out our My Singing Monsters breeding guide.

