Heroes Online World codes October 2023

Even supers need help sometimes, and that’s where we come in. With our super list of all the latest Heroes Online World codes, you can grab heaps of coins, which allow you to unlock new characters and skins whenever you need a change of pace. We update this guide regularly, too, so be sure to check back to keep on top of all the latest freebies.

Heroes Online World codes

Active codes:

BUGFIX – coins (new!)

– coins (new!) PEAK – coins

– coins HOLA – 250k coins

– 250k coins TWIRLS – 250k coins

– 250k coins SORRYGIRL – 250k coins

– 250k coins SABRINABAG – 300k coins

– 300k coins HUGS – 250k coins

– 250k coins TSUNAMI – 250k coins

Expired codes:

WITCHBAG

SORRYGWEN

DRINKWATER

STACKED

SHEEP

MILESTONE

HEYFRIEND

EASTER

SIDEYE

10MVISITS

HEREYOUGOSIR

KAMSBIRTHDAY

HEYHEY

CHAOS

YOUATE

UGHFINE

60KMEMBERS

LIKES2023

STAYHYDRATED

4MILLIONZ

TWIRLGIRLIETWIRLNOW

HOWSOLOSURFAVS

YAYSIR

SUPERHEAT

THXGUYS

NEWYEAR

HEYSANTA

HOLIDAYVIBES

RISEANDSHINE

HEALING

YOUARECOOL

KAMSWASHERE

AYO

OOGAA

THANKSFIVE

XMEN

FOUR

SPOOK

3MIL

Shematics

REKT

KAMSANDTHEZISAYHI

PEEKABOO2

THANKYOUSIR

KAMSIFIED_2

KAMSIFIED

WONKWINK

NOTOHATERS

BACKERINO

JANEFOSTER

SUMMERCODE

CELEBRATION

KAMSIFIED

THANKSHERO

VICTORY

JUNETEENTH

DADHEROESDAY

NOLONGERSECRET

WORLDCODE

What are Heroes Online World codes?

Heroes Online World codes are freebies given out by the developer, Wrath of Heroes, to help you on your super adventure. New codes usually drop to celebrate specific events, such as a new character joining the roster. So be sure to add the game to your favorites and bookmark this page for more rewards.

How do I redeem my Heroes Online World codes?

You can redeem your Heroes Online World codes by following these easy steps.

Launch Heroes Online World in Roblox

Tap the gift icon

Enter your code into the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

That’s it for our Heroes Online World codes. For more exciting, blocky adventures to embark on, check out our list of the best Roblox games.