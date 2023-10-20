Heroes Online World codes October 2023

Even supers need help sometimes, and that’s where we come in. With our super list of all the latest Heroes Online World codes, you can grab heaps of coins, which allow you to unlock new characters and skins whenever you need a change of pace. We update this guide regularly, too, so be sure to check back to keep on top of all the latest freebies.
Heroes Online World codes
Active codes:
- BUGFIX – coins (new!)
- PEAK – coins
- HOLA – 250k coins
- TWIRLS – 250k coins
- SORRYGIRL – 250k coins
- SABRINABAG – 300k coins
- HUGS – 250k coins
- TSUNAMI – 250k coins
Expired codes:
- WITCHBAG
- SORRYGWEN
- DRINKWATER
- STACKED
- SHEEP
- MILESTONE
- HEYFRIEND
- EASTER
- SIDEYE
- 10MVISITS
- HEREYOUGOSIR
- KAMSBIRTHDAY
- HEYHEY
- CHAOS
- YOUATE
- UGHFINE
- 60KMEMBERS
- LIKES2023
- STAYHYDRATED
- 4MILLIONZ
- TWIRLGIRLIETWIRLNOW
- HOWSOLOSURFAVS
- YAYSIR
- SUPERHEAT
- THXGUYS
- NEWYEAR
- HEYSANTA
- HOLIDAYVIBES
- RISEANDSHINE
- HEALING
- YOUARECOOL
- KAMSWASHERE
- AYO
- OOGAA
- THANKSFIVE
- XMEN
- FOUR
- SPOOK
- 3MIL
- Shematics
- REKT
- KAMSANDTHEZISAYHI
- PEEKABOO2
- THANKYOUSIR
- KAMSIFIED_2
- KAMSIFIED
- WONKWINK
- NOTOHATERS
- BACKERINO
- JANEFOSTER
- SUMMERCODE
- CELEBRATION
- KAMSIFIED
- THANKSHERO
- VICTORY
- JUNETEENTH
- DADHEROESDAY
- NOLONGERSECRET
- WORLDCODE
What are Heroes Online World codes?
Heroes Online World codes are freebies given out by the developer, Wrath of Heroes, to help you on your super adventure. New codes usually drop to celebrate specific events, such as a new character joining the roster. So be sure to add the game to your favorites and bookmark this page for more rewards.
How do I redeem my Heroes Online World codes?
You can redeem your Heroes Online World codes by following these easy steps.
- Launch Heroes Online World in Roblox
- Tap the gift icon
- Enter your code into the text box
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your rewards!
That’s it for our Heroes Online World codes. For more exciting, blocky adventures to embark on, check out our list of the best Roblox games.