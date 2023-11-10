Hogwarts Legacy door puzzle guide

The gates to the famous school for witchcraft and wizardry are open, which means a barrage of fifth-year students now wander the halls in search of learning and adventure. Shortly after your first day begins, you’re bound to stumble across a Hogwarts Legacy door puzzle, and given that they’re a bit cryptic, we are here to lend a helping wand.

As a new student, we understand that everything is a bit daunting in this magical world, and that’s why we have Hogwarts Legacy classes and Hogwarts Legacy spells guides, so you know exactly what to expect from your lessons. Though, if you’re more curious as to what the Hogwarts Legacy houses have to offer, it’s that article you should look at. We also have Hogwarts Legacy Dark Arts content, just in case you lack some basic wizarding morals.

Anyway, onto the Hogwarts Legacy door puzzle solutions.

What is a Hogwarts Legacy door puzzle?

In Hogwarts castle, there are some mysterious door puzzles, all of which are bound to confuse you the first time you stumble across them (they certainly left us scratching our noggins the first time we saw them while wandering the halls). You see, on the doors, you can see what’s essentially a mathematical equation. On the door itself, there are symbols with numbers and question marks surrounding a number in the center.

On the arch around the door, you can see pictures of nine different creatures. These represent the missing number from the equation. So, if you see seven in the center, with a three, two, and question mark around it, you need to select the animal that represents two to bring the total up to seven.

Next to each door, you can find two giant question marks. Interacting with it takes you through each of the creatures. You just have to select the right one to complete the puzzle. Yeah, luckily it’s all much simplar than they initially appear to be.

How do you solve the Hogwarts Legacy door puzzle?

Here are instructions on how to solve the Hogwarts Legacy door puzzles.

Charms room

You can find the charms room door puzzle next to the charms classroom, and the answers are:

Top equation – the answer is two, so you select the graphorn (the goat-like creature with tentacles at the end of its nose)

Bottom equation – the answer is seven, so you need to select the squid

Central Hall

As you head to the transfiguration courtyard from the central hall, you come across this puzzle, the answers to which are:

Top equation – the answer is eight, so you select the spider

Bottom equation – the answer is three, so you select the three-headed snake

Central Hall rafters

Fast travel to the Divination classroom, turn around and head into the rafters above the central hall, then keep going along the walkway and before turning right. The answers to the door puzzle are:

Top equation – the answer is four, so you select the owl

Bottom equation – the answer is three, so you select the three-headed snake

Arithmancy class

You can find two puzzle doors in the Arithmancy classroom. Here’s the solution for the door on the left:

Top equation – the answer is zero, so you select the Demiguise (the grumpy fluffball)

Bottom equation – the answer is eight, so you select the spider

The solution for the other door is:

Top equation – the answer is six, so you select the axolotl

Bottom equation – the answer is one, so you select the unicorn

Long Gallery

Head all the way down the Long Gallery until you reach an open area, here’s the solution to the puzzle door on the left:

Top equation – the answer is two, so you select the graphorn (the goat-like creature with tentacles at the end of its nose)

Bottom equation – the answer is one, so you select the unicorn

Ravenclaw Tower

Run down the corridor from the Ravenclaw Tower floo flame and look to the right. Here’s the solution to the puzzle door:

Top equation – the answer is four, so you select the owl

Bottom equation – the answer is five, so you select the fluffy circle with five legs

Grand Staircase

From the Grand Staircase Tower floo flame head directly down the stairs to find the door on the outer wall of the staircase. Here’s the solution you need:

Top equation – the answer is six, so you select the axolotl

Bottom equation – the answer is seven, so you select the squid

House hourglass area

Run up the stairs from the grand staircase floo flame, turn right, and then head up the next flight of stairs before turning left. Find the solution below:

Top equation – the answer is zero, so you select the Demiguise (the grumpy fluffball)

Bottom equation – the answer is five, so you select the fluffy circle with five legs

Faculty Tower

Head to the faculty tower floo flame once you accept the ‘The Caretakers Lunar Lament’ quest. One floor up from the entrance, you can find the puzzle door.

Top equation – the answer is zero, so you select the Demiguise (the grumpy fluffball)

Bottom equation – the answer is nine, so you select the hydra

The Great Hall

From the Great Hall floo flame run to the left and around a pillar to find a puzzle door. Here’s the solution you need:

Top equation – the answer is eight, so you select the spider

Bottom equation – the answer is three, so you select the three-headed snake

North Hall

Head back through the doors behind the Transfiguration classroom floo flame into North Hall. Head up the stairs to the top floor and open a locked door before you head down the corridor to find the puzzle on the left. Here’s the solution:

Top equation – the answer is six, so you select the axolotl

Bottom equation – the answer is three, so you select the three-headed snake

There you have it, how to complete the Hogwarts Legacy door puzzles. While you wait for the Hogwarts Legacy Switch release date, take a look at our Hogwarts Legacy beasts guide. Or, for a different kind of magic, check out our picks for the best Disney games on Switch and mobile.

Hogwarts Legacy has drawn considerable criticism during its development, largely due to the fact that the creator of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years.



While Avalanche has confirmed that J.K. Rowling is not “directly involved” in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, it is working with “her team” and Portkey Games, a Warner Bros. label dedicated to launching new experiences inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. It is currently unclear whether she will earn any royalties from the game’s sale, but it is likely given it is based on her original body of work.

If you would like to learn more about transgender rights or lend your support, we’d encourage you to check out the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US and Mermaids in the UK.