Honkai Star Rail’s Cosmic Remix concert turned Welt into an Otamatone

If, like us, you’re sad that the Honkai Star Rail World Tour hasn’t made its way to your home country just yet, you need to check out the Honkai Star Rail Cosmic Remix fan-made concert. This amazing collection of soundtrack remixes from Hoyoverse and HSR fans across the globe is sure to make your day.

Hoyoverse games are known for their incredible soundtracks, and Honkai Star Rail is no different. The Cosmic Remix fan-made concert reimagines tracks from the game’s score in a range of unique ways, including a multi-language rendition of Interstellar Journey featuring famous content creators and v-tubers, an acapella version of Streets Abuzz, and a group of Otamatones in cosplay as iconic Honkai Star Rail characters.

Events like these not only bring a game’s fans together to celebrate and uplift talented people in the community, but they can also introduce people to their new favorite gacha game. Many of Jared Halley, the acapella artist’s regular viewers weren’t aware of Honkai Star Rail before his Streets Abuzz video and might be tempted to check it out after hearing his amazing work.

Where can I watch the Honkai Star Rail Cosmic Remix concert?

The Cosmic Remix concert is available in full on the HoyoFair YouTube channel. You can also find the artists individual uploads scattered around the platform if you search ‘Honkai: Star Rail Fan-Made Concert’.

That’s everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail Cosmic Remix concert. If you’re new to the trailblazing lifestyle, make sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Honkai Star Rail events guides to catch up.