All Honkai Star Rail characters listed

If you’re intrigued by this RPG and want to learn more, we’re here to help. Our Honkai Star Rail characters guide fills you in on everything you need to know about the announced heroes and lets you know who the English and Japanese voice actors are. We assume that this is just the beginning of the character roster, so we recommend you check back from time to time to stay in the know.

Now, let’s get into the good stuff. Here’s every Honkai Star Rail character.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Argenti holding a rose up to his nose against a grey background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Argenti

EN VA: Adam Michael Gold
JP VA: Tachibana Shinnosuke

If you couldn’t tell by looking at him, Honkai Star Rail’s Argenti is a Knight of Beauty. He’s an admirable man who wanders the cosmos alone upholding the good name of beauty.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Arlan against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Arlan

EN VA: Dani Chambers
JP VA: Shiraishi Ryoko

Honkai Star Rail’s Arlan is head of the Herta Space Station security department. He will protect any of the staff with his life and only shows his true emotions while around Peppy the dog.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Asta against a red background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Asta

EN VA: Felecia Angelle
JP VA: Akasaki Chinatsu

Honkai Star Rail’s Asta is the lead researcher at a space station, and her unwavering curiosity has led her to make some of the greatest discoveries in the field of astronomy. Despite being an amazing astronomer, Asta has trouble looking after herself.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Bailu against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Bailu

EN VA: Su Ling Chan
JP VA: Emiri Katō

In Honkai Star Rail, Bailu has a lightning element and comes from the Xianzhou Luofu region.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Blade against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Blade

EN VA: Daman Mills
JP VA: Miki Shinichiro

Honkai Star Rail’s Blade is a member of the Stellaron Hunters, but nobody knows what his real name is. His sword is so damaged, that it reflects the state of his body and mind.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Bronya against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Bronya

EN VA: Madeline Reiter
JP VA: Asumi Kana

Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya is heir to the supreme guardian of Belobog. She’s a fierce warrior and incredibly smart to boot.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Clara against a grey background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Clara

EN VA: Emily Sun & D.C. Douglas
JP VA: Hidaka Rina & Yasumoto Hiroki

Honkai Star Rail’s Clara is a young girl who resembles Genshin Impact’s Klee. She has no home and joined the prospectors in order to survive. You will often see her with the robot Svarog, who she inadvertently reactivated from a dormant relic.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Dan Heng against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Dan Heng

EN VA: Nicholas Leung
JP VA: Ito Kent

Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng has a shocking resemblance to Genshin Impact’s Zhongli, and he also appears to wield a polearm. He’s a reserved man who acts as the train’s guard. His calm demeanor allows him to observe changes in surroundings with ease.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Dr Ratio holding a book while pointing his finger off screen

Dr. Ratio

EN VA: Jordan Paul Haro
JP VA: Shunsuke Takeuchi

In Honkai Star Rail, Dr. Ratio is an Intelligentsia Guild member who often conceals his appearance with a strange plaster sculpture. He wants to distribute knowledge throughout the universe.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Fu Xuan against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Fu Xuan

EN VA:Sarah Wiedenheft
JP VA: Miku Itō

In Honkai Star Rail, Fu Xuan is the Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Divination Commission. She’s a five-star character who deals quantum damage and treads the path of The Preservation.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Gepard against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Gepard

EN VA: Bryson Baugus
JP VA: Furukawa Makoto

Honkai Star Rail’s Gepard is captain of the Silvermane Guards. His meticulous manner is sometimes ridiculed, but the people of Belobog have maintained peace thanks to his efforts.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Guinaifen against a red background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Guinaifen

EN VA: Morgan Lauré
JP VA: Suguta Hina

In Honkai Star Rail, Guinaifen is an amazing street performer who has mastered “fire-breathing, sword-swallowing, bowl-balancing, umbrella-dancing, neck-pulling, and boulder-smashing”.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Hanya sitting in front of a dark void against a grey background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Hanya

EN VA: Suzie Yeung
JP VA: Suzushiro Sayumi

As one of the judges of the Ten-Lords Commission, Honkai Star Rail’s Hanya is charged with the interrogation. She spends her days using dreams to predict karmic offenses and has long become dull to all things in the world.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Herta against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Herta

EN VA: PJ Mattson
JP VA: Yamazaki Haruka

Honkai Star Rail’s Herta has the highest IQ in all of the blue and is the space station’s true master. She often appears as a puppet that looks similar to her as a child.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Himeko against a red background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Himeko

EN VA: Cia Court
JP VA: Tanaka Rie

Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko is a fiery redhead who encountered the Astral Express as a child when it became stranded near her home. She eventually repaired the train and went in search of companions to aid her in her travels.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Hook against a red background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Hook

EN VA: Felecia Angelle
JP VA: Tokui Sora

Honkai Star Rail’s Hook is the leader of The Moles adventure squad. Along your journey, she may invite you to join her crew.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Huohuo with a scared look on her face being followed by a ghost

Huohuo

EN VA: Courtney Lin & Adam Michael Gold
JP VA: Naganawa Maria & Hirabayashi Takeshi

Honkai Star Rail’s Huohuo is a Foxian girl who is also a Ten-Lords Commission Judge-in-training. The judges of the Ten-Lords Commission sealed a heliobus named Tail in her tail.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Imbibitor Lunae against a yellow background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Imbibitor Lunae

EN VA: Nicholas Leung
JP VA: Ito Kent

In Honkai Star Rail, Imbibitor Lunae is a title used by the Vidyadhara High Elder of The Xianzhou Luofu. Dan Heng is the current reincarnation of Imbibitor Lunae and is a five-star imaginary-wielding character.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Jingliu against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Jingliu

EN VA: AmaLee
JP VA: Kuwashima Houko

Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu was once Jing Yuan’s mentor but has since succumbed to Mara and gone insane.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Jing Yuan against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Jing Yuan

EN VA: Alejandro Saab
JP VA: Ono Daisuke

This handsome chap is Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan, one of the six generals of the Xianzhou Alliance. He leads the Cloud Knights of the Xianzhou Luofu. Jing Yuan was once a brutal warrior, but now his main priority is the future of the Luofu.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Kafka against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Kafka

EN VA: Cheryl Texiera
JP VA: Itoh Shizuka

Honkai Star Rail’s Kafka is on the Interastral Peace Corporation’s wanted list, but all they know about her is her name and that she likes to collect coats.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Luka against a grey background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Luka

EN VA: Howard Wang
JP VA: Kajiwara Gakuto

Honkai Star Rail’s Luka is an upcoming character who is a physical attacker who treads the path of nihility. He also seems to have a mechanical arm, which does seem a bit unfair when boxing if you ask us.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Luocha against a yellow background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Luocha

EN VA: Craig Lee Thomas
JP VA: Ishida Akira

Honkai Star Rail’s Luocha is a man from beyond the seas, he’s often seen carrying a huge coffin. He has great medical skills, and you can rely on him in your times of need.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Lynx against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Lynx

EN VA: Risa Mei
JP VA: Terui Haruka

Honkai Star Rail’s Lynx is the younger sister of Gepard and Serval. She’s a four-star character with quantum typing and follows the path of The Abundance.

Honkai Star Rail characters - March 7th against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

March 7th

EN VA: Andi Gibson
JP VA: Ogura Yui

Honkai Star Rail’s March 7th was found drifting in a piece of eternal ice and rescued by the Astral Express Crew. She’s a smart and eccentric girl who’s desperate to learn about her past.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Natasha against a grey background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Natasha

EN VA: Elizabeth Maxwell
JP VA: Uchiyama Yumi

Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha is a doctor in the Underworld with more resources than others in the area. Hook speaks to her with respect and calls her auntie.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Pela against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Pela

EN VA: Xanthe Huynh
JP VA: Morohoshi Sumire

As the young intelligence officer of the Silvermane Guards, Honkai Star Rail’s Pela is extremely proficient at controlling troops, handing out supplies, and traversing terrain.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Qingque against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Qingque

EN VA: Bryn Apprill
JP VA: Arisa Date

Honkai Star Rail’s Qingque is a Diviner in the Divination Commission, she originally took the job to please her parents, but now takes plenty of time to slack off and play tiles while on the clock.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Ruan Mei sitting on a bench with leaves floating above her hand

Ruan Mei

EN VA: Emi Lo
JP VA: Onishi Saori

Honkai Star Rail’s Ruan Mei is Member #81 of the Genius Society and an expert in the biological sciences. She has a secret passion for traditional theater and desserts and is also interested in embroidery.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Sampo against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Sampo

EN VA: Roger Rose
JP VA: Hirakawa Daisuke

A salesman who’s always trying to make a buck, Honkai Star Rail’s Sampo is very intelligent and uses his great knowledge to get your cash.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Seele against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Seele

EN VA: Molly Zhang
JP VA: Nakahara Mai

Honkai Star Rail’s Seele is a member of Wildfire who grew up in the Underworld of Belobog. She values strength over all else and seeks the truth about the underground and her family.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Serval against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Serval

EN VA: Natalie Van Sistine
JP VA: Aimi

Honkai Star Rail’s Serval is the eldest daughter of the Landau family. She’s currently a mechanic who runs the Neverwinter workshop and occasionally performs rock and roll music.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Silver Wolf against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Silver Wolf

EN VA: Melissa Fahn
JP VA: Asumi Kana

Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf is a hacker that can break into any system. Her most famous hacking battle was with Screwllum of the Genius Society, and it’s the stuff of legends.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Sushang against a grey background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Sushang

EN VA: Anjali Kunapaneni
JP VA: Fukuen Misato

Honkai Star Rail’s Sushang is a newcomer to the Cloud Knights who wields a greatsword. She’s incredibly kind and believes that you should do at least one good deed a day.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Tingyun against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Tingyun

EN VA: Laci Morgan
JP VA: Yūki Takada

Honkai Star Rail’s Tingyun serves as the head representative of the Whistling Flames, a merchant guild. She’s also the only currently announced character with fox ears.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Topaz and Numby against a red background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Topaz & Numby

EN VA: Sam Slade
JP VA: Yoshino Nanjō

Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz is the senior manager of the Strategic Investment Department in the Interastral Peace Corporation. She travels with an adorable warp trotter named Numby who can acutely perceive where riches are located.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Trailblazer against a red background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Trailblazer

EN VA male: Caleb Yen
JP VA female: Ishikawa Yui
JP VA male: Enoki Junya

Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer is the main character in the game who you get to name and complete story aspects as. You can choose a male or female character and they wield the adaptive element.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Welt against a yellow background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Welt

EN VA: Corey Landis
JP VA: Hosoya Yoshimasa

Honkai Star Rail’s Welt is a former Anti-Entropy Sovereign who has saved the Earth from annihilation more than once. During a time of peace, Welt became an animation storyboard artist.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Xueyi with her arm outstretched

Xueyi

EN VA: Jenny Yokobori
JP VA: Kawase Maki

Despite looking like a real human, Honkai Star Rail’s Xueyi is a puppet who tirelessly tracks down wanted criminals and subdues them.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Yanqing against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Yanqing

EN VA: Amber May
JP VA: Marina Inoue

Honkai Star Rail’s Yanqing is a five-star character who wields the power of ice. He’s affiliated with Xianzhou Luofu, one of the six Flagships of the Xianzhou Alliance founded by the aeon Lan.

Honkai Star Rail characters - Yukong against a yellow background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Yukong

EN VA: Dawn M. Bennett
JP VA: Yumi Tōma

You can find Honkai Star Rail’s Yukong on the Xianzhou Luofu. She’s the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Sky-Faring Commission and one of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Six Charioteers.

