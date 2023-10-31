All Honkai Star Rail characters listed

If you’re intrigued by this RPG and want to learn more, we’re here to help. Our Honkai Star Rail characters guide fills you in on everything you need to know about the announced heroes and lets you know who the English and Japanese voice actors are. We assume that this is just the beginning of the character roster, so we recommend you check back from time to time to stay in the know.

Argenti

EN VA: Adam Michael Gold

JP VA: Tachibana Shinnosuke

If you couldn’t tell by looking at him, Honkai Star Rail’s Argenti is a Knight of Beauty. He’s an admirable man who wanders the cosmos alone upholding the good name of beauty.

Arlan

EN VA: Dani Chambers

JP VA: Shiraishi Ryoko

Honkai Star Rail’s Arlan is head of the Herta Space Station security department. He will protect any of the staff with his life and only shows his true emotions while around Peppy the dog.

Asta

EN VA: Felecia Angelle

JP VA: Akasaki Chinatsu

Honkai Star Rail’s Asta is the lead researcher at a space station, and her unwavering curiosity has led her to make some of the greatest discoveries in the field of astronomy. Despite being an amazing astronomer, Asta has trouble looking after herself.

Bailu

EN VA: Su Ling Chan

JP VA: Emiri Katō

In Honkai Star Rail, Bailu has a lightning element and comes from the Xianzhou Luofu region.

Blade

EN VA: Daman Mills

JP VA: Miki Shinichiro

Honkai Star Rail’s Blade is a member of the Stellaron Hunters, but nobody knows what his real name is. His sword is so damaged, that it reflects the state of his body and mind.

Bronya

EN VA: Madeline Reiter

JP VA: Asumi Kana

Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya is heir to the supreme guardian of Belobog. She’s a fierce warrior and incredibly smart to boot.

Clara

EN VA: Emily Sun & D.C. Douglas

JP VA: Hidaka Rina & Yasumoto Hiroki

Honkai Star Rail’s Clara is a young girl who resembles Genshin Impact’s Klee. She has no home and joined the prospectors in order to survive. You will often see her with the robot Svarog, who she inadvertently reactivated from a dormant relic.

Dan Heng

EN VA: Nicholas Leung

JP VA: Ito Kent

Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng has a shocking resemblance to Genshin Impact’s Zhongli, and he also appears to wield a polearm. He’s a reserved man who acts as the train’s guard. His calm demeanor allows him to observe changes in surroundings with ease.

Dr. Ratio

EN VA: Jordan Paul Haro

JP VA: Shunsuke Takeuchi

In Honkai Star Rail, Dr. Ratio is an Intelligentsia Guild member who often conceals his appearance with a strange plaster sculpture. He wants to distribute knowledge throughout the universe.

Fu Xuan

EN VA:Sarah Wiedenheft

JP VA: Miku Itō

In Honkai Star Rail, Fu Xuan is the Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Divination Commission. She’s a five-star character who deals quantum damage and treads the path of The Preservation.

Gepard

EN VA: Bryson Baugus

JP VA: Furukawa Makoto

Honkai Star Rail’s Gepard is captain of the Silvermane Guards. His meticulous manner is sometimes ridiculed, but the people of Belobog have maintained peace thanks to his efforts.

Guinaifen

EN VA: Morgan Lauré

JP VA: Suguta Hina

In Honkai Star Rail, Guinaifen is an amazing street performer who has mastered “fire-breathing, sword-swallowing, bowl-balancing, umbrella-dancing, neck-pulling, and boulder-smashing”.

Hanya

EN VA: Suzie Yeung

JP VA: Suzushiro Sayumi

As one of the judges of the Ten-Lords Commission, Honkai Star Rail’s Hanya is charged with the interrogation. She spends her days using dreams to predict karmic offenses and has long become dull to all things in the world.

Herta

EN VA: PJ Mattson

JP VA: Yamazaki Haruka

Honkai Star Rail’s Herta has the highest IQ in all of the blue and is the space station’s true master. She often appears as a puppet that looks similar to her as a child.

Himeko

EN VA: Cia Court

JP VA: Tanaka Rie

Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko is a fiery redhead who encountered the Astral Express as a child when it became stranded near her home. She eventually repaired the train and went in search of companions to aid her in her travels.

Hook

EN VA: Felecia Angelle

JP VA: Tokui Sora

Honkai Star Rail’s Hook is the leader of The Moles adventure squad. Along your journey, she may invite you to join her crew.

Huohuo

EN VA: Courtney Lin & Adam Michael Gold

JP VA: Naganawa Maria & Hirabayashi Takeshi

Honkai Star Rail’s Huohuo is a Foxian girl who is also a Ten-Lords Commission Judge-in-training. The judges of the Ten-Lords Commission sealed a heliobus named Tail in her tail.

Imbibitor Lunae

EN VA: Nicholas Leung

JP VA: Ito Kent

In Honkai Star Rail, Imbibitor Lunae is a title used by the Vidyadhara High Elder of The Xianzhou Luofu. Dan Heng is the current reincarnation of Imbibitor Lunae and is a five-star imaginary-wielding character.

Jingliu

EN VA: AmaLee

JP VA: Kuwashima Houko

Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu was once Jing Yuan’s mentor but has since succumbed to Mara and gone insane.

Jing Yuan

EN VA: Alejandro Saab

JP VA: Ono Daisuke

This handsome chap is Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan, one of the six generals of the Xianzhou Alliance. He leads the Cloud Knights of the Xianzhou Luofu. Jing Yuan was once a brutal warrior, but now his main priority is the future of the Luofu.

Kafka

EN VA: Cheryl Texiera

JP VA: Itoh Shizuka

Honkai Star Rail’s Kafka is on the Interastral Peace Corporation’s wanted list, but all they know about her is her name and that she likes to collect coats.

Luka

EN VA: Howard Wang

JP VA: Kajiwara Gakuto

Honkai Star Rail’s Luka is an upcoming character who is a physical attacker who treads the path of nihility. He also seems to have a mechanical arm, which does seem a bit unfair when boxing if you ask us.

Luocha

EN VA: Craig Lee Thomas

JP VA: Ishida Akira

Honkai Star Rail’s Luocha is a man from beyond the seas, he’s often seen carrying a huge coffin. He has great medical skills, and you can rely on him in your times of need.

Lynx

EN VA: Risa Mei

JP VA: Terui Haruka

Honkai Star Rail’s Lynx is the younger sister of Gepard and Serval. She’s a four-star character with quantum typing and follows the path of The Abundance.

March 7th

EN VA: Andi Gibson

JP VA: Ogura Yui

Honkai Star Rail’s March 7th was found drifting in a piece of eternal ice and rescued by the Astral Express Crew. She’s a smart and eccentric girl who’s desperate to learn about her past.

Natasha

EN VA: Elizabeth Maxwell

JP VA: Uchiyama Yumi

Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha is a doctor in the Underworld with more resources than others in the area. Hook speaks to her with respect and calls her auntie.

Pela

EN VA: Xanthe Huynh

JP VA: Morohoshi Sumire

As the young intelligence officer of the Silvermane Guards, Honkai Star Rail’s Pela is extremely proficient at controlling troops, handing out supplies, and traversing terrain.

Qingque

EN VA: Bryn Apprill

JP VA: Arisa Date

Honkai Star Rail’s Qingque is a Diviner in the Divination Commission, she originally took the job to please her parents, but now takes plenty of time to slack off and play tiles while on the clock.

Ruan Mei

EN VA: Emi Lo

JP VA: Onishi Saori

Honkai Star Rail’s Ruan Mei is Member #81 of the Genius Society and an expert in the biological sciences. She has a secret passion for traditional theater and desserts and is also interested in embroidery.

Sampo

EN VA: Roger Rose

JP VA: Hirakawa Daisuke

A salesman who’s always trying to make a buck, Honkai Star Rail’s Sampo is very intelligent and uses his great knowledge to get your cash.

Seele

EN VA: Molly Zhang

JP VA: Nakahara Mai

Honkai Star Rail’s Seele is a member of Wildfire who grew up in the Underworld of Belobog. She values strength over all else and seeks the truth about the underground and her family.

Serval

EN VA: Natalie Van Sistine

JP VA: Aimi

Honkai Star Rail’s Serval is the eldest daughter of the Landau family. She’s currently a mechanic who runs the Neverwinter workshop and occasionally performs rock and roll music.

Silver Wolf

EN VA: Melissa Fahn

JP VA: Asumi Kana

Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf is a hacker that can break into any system. Her most famous hacking battle was with Screwllum of the Genius Society, and it’s the stuff of legends.

Sushang

EN VA: Anjali Kunapaneni

JP VA: Fukuen Misato

Honkai Star Rail’s Sushang is a newcomer to the Cloud Knights who wields a greatsword. She’s incredibly kind and believes that you should do at least one good deed a day.

Tingyun

EN VA: Laci Morgan

JP VA: Yūki Takada

Honkai Star Rail’s Tingyun serves as the head representative of the Whistling Flames, a merchant guild. She’s also the only currently announced character with fox ears.

Topaz & Numby

EN VA: Sam Slade

JP VA: Yoshino Nanjō

Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz is the senior manager of the Strategic Investment Department in the Interastral Peace Corporation. She travels with an adorable warp trotter named Numby who can acutely perceive where riches are located.

Trailblazer

EN VA male: Caleb Yen

JP VA female: Ishikawa Yui

JP VA male: Enoki Junya

Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer is the main character in the game who you get to name and complete story aspects as. You can choose a male or female character and they wield the adaptive element.

Welt

EN VA: Corey Landis

JP VA: Hosoya Yoshimasa

Honkai Star Rail’s Welt is a former Anti-Entropy Sovereign who has saved the Earth from annihilation more than once. During a time of peace, Welt became an animation storyboard artist.

Xueyi

EN VA: Jenny Yokobori

JP VA: Kawase Maki

Despite looking like a real human, Honkai Star Rail’s Xueyi is a puppet who tirelessly tracks down wanted criminals and subdues them.

Yanqing

EN VA: Amber May

JP VA: Marina Inoue

Honkai Star Rail’s Yanqing is a five-star character who wields the power of ice. He’s affiliated with Xianzhou Luofu, one of the six Flagships of the Xianzhou Alliance founded by the aeon Lan.

Yukong

EN VA: Dawn M. Bennett

JP VA: Yumi Tōma

You can find Honkai Star Rail’s Yukong on the Xianzhou Luofu. She’s the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Sky-Faring Commission and one of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Six Charioteers.

