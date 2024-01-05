Honor of Kings codes – are there any?

Honor of Kings, by Level Infinite and TiMi Studios, comes to worldwide audiences later this year. So, what do we know about any Honor of Kings codes? Currently, it doesn’t appear that there are any working codes or any way to redeem them in the game, but that may change as the mobile MOBA opens to new audiences.

Find out when the Honor of Kings release date is in your region so you can get ready for release, and in the meantime, grab these AFK Arena codes, some Garena Free Fire diamonds, and all the new Genshin Impact codes.

Are there any Honor of Kings codes?

There are currently no working Honor of Kings redeem codes.

Across the web, there are some codes listed for Honor of Kings, but as the game is currently only available in China and Brazil, we can’t verify any codes, if you’re in these areas then they may work for you, however, they don’t appear to be legitimate.

How do I use Honor of Kings codes?

It appears that there is no way to redeem codes in Honor of Kings yet – as soon as we can access the game, we‘ll confirm this.

We can recommend plenty of other great mobile games for you to play – check out these Tower of Fantasy codes and Free Fire redeem codes, or take a look at our Nikke tier list and Raid: Shadow Legends tier list to pick a new team.