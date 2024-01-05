After being available for nearly a decade in China, Honor of Kings is finally launching worldwide on mobile in 2024 meaning fans of the MOBA format have a brand new shiny game to sink their hungry teeth into. The game lands on Android and iOS for mobile in June 2024, and as it gets closer we’re unpacking the biggest question of all: what are the main Honor of Kings and League of Legends differences, and what are the overlapping similarities?

Honor of Kings vs LoL: platforms and availability

Right now, one of the biggest differences between the two games is that Honor of Kings is available only in China, while League of Legends is one of the most popular games across the entire world. That’s going to be changing in the next few months as Honor of Kings’ availability opens up worldwide, but even then, how players access the game will be different.

While League of Legends is a PC-only game, Honor of Kings is arguably more accessible as it’s been built to run on mobiles. This means that it has a potentially broader player base, and as games like Genshin Impact have proven over the past few years, the best games for mobile can absolutely compete with those created for other platforms. Meanwhile, both games are free to play regardless of platform, with monetization coming through in-game purchases.

Honor of Kings vs LoL: gameplay

Honor of Kings is developed by TiMi as a direct competitor to League of Legends, meaning that there are plenty of direct similarities between the gameplay mechanics of the two titles. Anyone who’s played League of Legends (or other MOBAs, like DOTA 2) will be instantly familiar with Honor of Kings’ style of play when it eventually lands in non-Asian markets. That being said, while the 5v5 fundamentals of the two games are essentially the same, there are some tangible differences that will no doubt lead to players having a preference for one of the other.

Honor of Kings typically consists of shorter matches, with games expected to last between 15-20 minutes in comparison to League of Legends’ longer matches which last up to 40 minutes. This is facilitated by a difference in map design, with Honor of Kings’ maps being smaller and more compact than League of Legends’ maps.

Honor of Kings vs LoL: characters

Playable characters in both Honor of Kings and League of Legends can be selected by the player from an expansive, diverse roster. Both games feature lots of options for finding which characters suit the player best, and characters are divided into classes in both games. In Honor of Kings, there are six classes. These are:

Assassin

Warrior

Mage

Archer

Tank

Support

Conversely, League of Legends boasts eight classes (and some sub-classes) which arguably provides more complexity and variety. These are:

Controller

Fighter

Warrior

Mage

Marksman

Tank

Slayer

Specialist

Meanwhile, the individual characters from Honor of Kings are based on Chinese mythology and history, while League of Legends characters take broader inspiration from across the fantasy genre with a less specific focus.

Ultimately, the differences between Honor of Kings and League of Legends are minimal, though there are some significant differences that will make a difference to some players’ enjoyment of the games. That’s no real surprise. After all, Honor of Kings was designed specifically to bring a League of Legends-style MOBA to mobile, with the intention being to learn from League of Legends’ success.

