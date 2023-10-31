How to evolve Finizen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We finally got our wish – they added a dolphin to a Pokémon game and we love it. But did you know that if you follow our how to evolve Finizen guide, you can have two different dolphins in your party? Evolving this precious porpoise takes a little bit of work, but follow our step-by-step guide and you’ll be there in no time.

Where do I find Finizen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Luckily, Finizen is a fairly common encounter when you’re traveling around Paldea. As a water-type Pokémon, it lives in the sea and can be found in practically every part of the ocean surrounding the region.

You’ll have the easiest time trying to catch a Finizen once you’ve unlocked the ability to ride Koraidon or Miraidon on water, but you might get lucky and find one close enough to the shore that you can engage it in battle. Also, Finizen sometimes appears in raid battles.

How do I evolve Finizen into Palafin?

While finding a Finizen is fairly straightforward, evolving it into a Palafin is a bit more involved. First, you’ll have to join a Union Circle with at least one other player. Then, level your Finizen up to level 38 or higher. This should trigger your Finizen to evolve.

You might be worried that you’ve messed up at first, as Finizen and Palafin look extremely similar until Palafin switches into its Hero Form, which it only does in battle. As long as you’ve followed these steps, your evolution will succeed!

