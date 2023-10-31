How to evolve Finizen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re wondering how to evolve Finizen then look no further. We’ve got a step by step guide to help you realize your dolphin-based dreams in Paldea.

How to evolve Finizen: Finizen outlined in white and pasted on a blurred background of the classroom from Blueberry Academy in the Indigo Disk DLC trailer.
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

We finally got our wish – they added a dolphin to a Pokémon game and we love it. But did you know that if you follow our how to evolve Finizen guide, you can have two different dolphins in your party? Evolving this precious porpoise takes a little bit of work, but follow our step-by-step guide and you’ll be there in no time.

If you’re looking for more help with the newest Pokémon games, check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tera raid battles guide, or our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet multiplayer guide. If you’re trying to complete your Pokédex, check out our guides on how to evolve Pawmo, how to evolve Primeape, how to evolve Sneasel, and how to evolve Riolu too.

Where do I find Finizen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Luckily, Finizen is a fairly common encounter when you’re traveling around Paldea. As a water-type Pokémon, it lives in the sea and can be found in practically every part of the ocean surrounding the region. 

How to evolve Finizen: A screenshot of Finizen's Pokedex entry showing its habitat. All of the coastal areas are highlighted in orange.

You’ll have the easiest time trying to catch a Finizen once you’ve unlocked the ability to ride Koraidon or Miraidon on water, but you might get lucky and find one close enough to the shore that you can engage it in battle. Also, Finizen sometimes appears in raid battles.

How do I evolve Finizen into Palafin?

While finding a Finizen is fairly straightforward, evolving it into a Palafin is a bit more involved. First, you’ll have to join a Union Circle with at least one other player. Then, level your Finizen up to level 38 or higher. This should trigger your Finizen to evolve. 

How to evolve Finizen: Finizen's Pokedex cover art showing three of them swimming in the ocean.

You might be worried that you’ve messed up at first, as Finizen and Palafin look extremely similar until Palafin switches into its Hero Form, which it only does in battle. As long as you’ve followed these steps, your evolution will succeed!

There you have it, everything you need to know about how to evolve Finizen. While you’re here, why not check out our guide to all the Pokémon regions?

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.