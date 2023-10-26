Who doesn’t love Primeape? The generation one Pokémon has some serious anger issues and packs a heck of a punch, the latter of which serves as a painful reminder that you can’t hug one, no matter how fluffy it looks. Well, for those of you that love Mankey and Primeape, guess what? We’re here to tell you how to evolve Primeape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Yes, the Nintendo Switch game finally introduces a third stage to this evolution line.

We have no problem admitting that Primeape is one of our favourite 'mon, but should you still need to decide on yours, our Pokédex guide can help you out, as it lists all of the creatures across every generation.

Anyway, on to how to evolve Primeape.

How to evolve Primeape

Like some other evolutions, such as Linoone, Golbat, and Eevee, you don’t evolve Primeape through the traditional level-up means. There are a couple of steps to take if you want to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Evolve a Mankey or catch a Primeape

Get Primeape to level 35

Teach it rage fist

Use rage fist 20 times

Level up your Primeape

Where do I find Primeape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Of course, before you can evolve Primeape, you actually need to catch one. As our fighting Pokémon weakness guide indicates, fighting Pokémon such as Primeape are weak to bird Pokémon and flying Pokémon in general, so consider that when you try to catch one. Anyway, Primeape appears from the mid-game onwards in these areas:

All across the East Province

Around area one in the North Province

Or you can catch a Mankey from:

All across the West Province

Around area five in the South Province

Around area one in the South Province

Should you opt to evolve a Mankey, you need to get it to level 28 to get Primeape.

There you have it, everything you need to know on how to evolve Primeape.