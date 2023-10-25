How to evolve Sneasel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

We’ve been traveling and battling with our Sneasel since generation two in Johto, but Pokémon Legends: Arceus has introduced us to a new form of our sneaky friend with a new evolution too. So we’re here to help you out and tell you how to evolve Sneasel into both of its evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Where do I find Sneasel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

If you want to get both of Sneasel’s evolutions, you’re going to need two types of Sneasel. These are Johto Sneasel and Hisuian Sneasel. Luckily it’s hard to mix the two up as they both look very distinct and spawn in very different areas.

Hisuian Sneasel is the easier of the two to find as it is native to the Hisui region. You can find it roaming around the Celestica Trail and the Primeval Grotto in the Coronet Highlands and Avalugg’s Legacy and Glacier Terrace in the Alabaster Icelands.

Classic Sneasel is a little trickier to find. It only spawns in space-time distortions in the Obsidian Fieldlands, so you’ll have to wait for one to begin before hunting one down.

How do I evolve Sneasel into Sneasler?

Hisuian Sneasel evolves when you use the Razor Claw on it during the daytime. Sneasler is the only evolution of Hisuian Sneasel, so this is all you need to do. You can buy a Razor Claw from Simona’s trading post using merit points. A Razor Claw costs 1,400 merit points, so make sure you have enough.

How do I evolve Sneasel into Weavile?

Evolving Sneasel into Weavile is very similar to evolving Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler, but because Sneasel and Weavile are dark-types, you need to use the Razor Claw at nighttime.

There you have it, everything you need to know about how to evolve Sneasel.