How to evolve Pawmo. This is a noodle scratcher for some. You see, Paldea is an idyllic Pokémon region as not only is the Spanish-inspired landscape gorgeous to look at, it also introduces a range of new creatures, one of which happens to be a serious contender in the cutest Pokémon competition. Yes, we’re talking about lil Pawmo, an electric-type that’s bound to shock its way into your heart. Well, it happens to have a certain evolution stipulation, so we’re here to tell you what it is.



If it's not this cute little 'mon that entices you, but the angry brute known as Annihilape, give our how to evolve Primeape guide a read.

Anyway, here’s how to evolve Pawmo.

How to evolve Pawmo

Okay, so there are two things to consider if you want to evolve this adorable creature:

You need to evolve Pawmi into Pawmo at level 18

Pawmo needs to walk 1,000 steps via the Let’s Go feature

To use the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Let’s Go feature, you need to position Pawmo at the top of your party and then tap ‘R’. This allows Pawmo to walk out in the world with you. You can’t keep track of the steps Pawmo takes, unfortunately. So it might take some trial and error before it evolves. Remember, even after it completes the steps, Pawmo needs to level up before it will evolve.

Where do I find Pawmi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Of course, to evolve Pawmo, you first need to get one via Pawmi. Luckily. Pawmi is one of the very first ‘mon you encounter in the wild and is available more or less straight out of the gate. You can find it all across the South Province.

Yes, you could go out and try to catch a Pawmo, but they’re very rare in the wild, so we do suggest that you get a Pawmi.

There you have it, everything you need to know on how to evolve Pawmo. Should you want to know how helpful it is in getting badges, check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders guide to see who's weak to electric Pokémon.