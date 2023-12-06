What’s this, what’s this? Players – myself included – are struggling to locate the Pumpkin King. Here, we go through how to get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley, what the Something Comes A Knocking quest is, and what the mysterious matryoshka dolls are for.

Read on to find out how to get Jack Skellington as a neighbor.

How do I start the Something Comes A Knocking quest?

So, Dreamlight Valley hasn’t made it easy for us fans of the skeleton man. To kick off the quest that leads you to him, you need to wander your valley until you find a matryoshka doll on the floor. These small items are greyish and, honestly, quite hard to see – though they do sparkle as you get close.

Once you locate a matryoshka, pick it up, and the ‘Something Comes A Knocking’ quest should trigger. You can then go and talk to Merlin to get a tiny bit more information, or, head around your valley to locate three more dolls. This isn’t really explained in the game, as Merlin tells you to find ‘more’.

He also tells you to investigate something in the Forgotten Lands – toward the back of the area, the tree with a pumpkin-shaped door from the Nightmare Before Christmas appears. This is where you put the matryoshka dolls once you eventually find all four of them. The order you put them into the tree doesn’t matter.

The good news is, as soon as you put the four dolls in the tree, Jack Skellington appears at the well in the Plaza! All hail the Pumpkin King.

Where do I find Disney Dreamlight Valley matryoshka dolls?

Now you’ve got one doll, it’s time to locate three more around the valley. Unfortunately, it appears that they appear at random in different biomes, and different locations – likely due to how players each decorate their valleys.

I found dolls in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadows, and two in the Forest of Valor, but matryoshka dolls can appear in all biomes except the Forgotten Lands. It’s just a case of wandering your valley until you stumble upon them, it seems.

