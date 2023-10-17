Look, there are far too many streaming services now, and sometimes you have to choose. Maybe you’re done with Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power for a bit, and want to save money until the next season of The Boys. Well, I’m right there with you, so let’s go through how to cancel Amazon Prime and Video. After all, we could all do with some more spending money now and again.

Alright, folks, let’s dive into our guide covering how to cancel Amazon Prime.

How do I cancel Amazon Prime?

If you’re looking to cancel your Amazon Prime membership, luckily, it’s quite easy, so just follow these steps:

Log into your Amazon account

Head to your Amazon Prime membership

Select Manage, Update, Cancel, and More

Select End Membership

On the next page, select Continue to Cancel

You have ended your Amazon Prime membership!

How do I cancel Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is a part of the Amazon Prime package, included with all the other extras. To cancel Amazon Prime Video, you simply follow the instructions above to cancel Amazon Prime. As it’s part of the deal, it’s not possible to specifically cancel Amazon Prime Video. You must cancel your entire subscription to Amazon Prime to end your payments.

