Sometimes, the music has to stop, but not necessarily for a bad reason. It could just be you’ve found a better bang for your buck and therefore need to know how to cancel Apple Music. Luckily for you, we’re here to explain how you can leave the service.

Then, should you want to try a new music subscription, our Spotify download and YouTube download guides can help you out. Though we do have Disney Plus download, Netflix download, and Hulu download guide just in case it’s films and TV shows that you’re actually after.

Anyway, here’s how to cancel Apple Music.

How do I cancel Apple Music?

Cancelling Apple TV on your iPhone or iPad is easy. You just have to:

Open settings

Tap your name

Go to subscriptions

Choose Apple Music

Tap cancel subscription

To cancel Apple TV on your Mac, you need to:

Go to the music.apple.com

Sign in

Hit the account icon

Choose settings

Go to subscriptions

Hit Manage

Choose cancel subscription

There you have it, how to cancel Apple Music. If you want to remove even more rubbish from your device, our how to delete contacts on iPhone and how to delete albums on iPhone guides can help you out.