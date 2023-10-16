How to cancel Apple Music

Sometimes, the music has to stop, but not necessarily for a bad reason. It could just be you’ve found a better bang for your buck and therefore need to know how to cancel Apple Music. Luckily for you, we’re here to explain how you can leave the service.

Anyway, here’s how to cancel Apple Music.

How do I cancel Apple Music?

Cancelling Apple TV on your iPhone or iPad is easy. You just have to:

  • Open settings
  • Tap your name
  • Go to subscriptions
  • Choose Apple Music
  • Tap cancel subscription

To cancel Apple TV on your Mac, you need to:

  • Go to the music.apple.com
  • Sign in
  • Hit the account icon
  • Choose settings
  • Go to subscriptions
  • Hit Manage
  • Choose cancel subscription

There you have it, how to cancel Apple Music. If you want to remove even more rubbish from your device, our how to delete contacts on iPhone and how to delete albums on iPhone guides can help you out.

