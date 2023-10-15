We’re here to explain how to cancel YouTube Premium if you need to cut the package from your budget. One of the best tools on the internet for free content, YouTube is a bastion of knowledge, entertainment, and memes. It also has a handy service called YouTube Premium which cuts down on adverts and has a few other fun features. Still, with so many streaming services and subscriptions, let’s get saving some money.

How do I cancel YouTube Premium over web browser?

It’s very simple to cancel YouTube Premium within the YouTube web browser, just follow these instructions:

Head to youtube.com

Log into your account

Tap your profile picture in the top right corner

Click on paid memberships

Tap on YouTube Premium

Click on continue to cancel

Select the reason for cancelling, and press next

Finally, tap “yes, cancel” to cancel your subscription

How do I cancel YouTube Premium in app?

You can cancel YouTube Premium from within the YouTube app on mobile devices, and all you have to do is follow these instructions:

Open up the YouTube app

Log into your Google account

Click your profile icon in the top right

Select purchases and memberships

Next to the premium subscription, click deactivate

When asked if you’d like to pause, click continue to cancel

Alright, that's all, folks! Hopefully, we've taught you how to cancel YouTube Premium, and you're set to save some pennies.