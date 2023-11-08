If you think keeping up with the Kardashians is a lot of effort, you might want to know how to cancel Hulu, and that’s why we’re here. If your relationship with Hulu has run its course, just like Kanye and Kim, you might want to save some extra pennies a month. Perhaps you can put that money towards another service.

For such subscriptions, you can take a look at our Crunchyroll download, Disney Plus download, Netflix download, and Paramount Plus download guides. Or, if it’s some banging tunes that you’re after, our YouTube Music download, Apple Music download, and Spotify download articles are here to help.

Anyway, onto how to cancel Hulu.

How do I cancel Hulu?

Look, we get it, keeping up with the Kardashians can be tiring, and honestly, it’s a big commitment, so if you feel like you need to walk away, we’re here for you. Plus, streaming services are expensive and with so many out there, you might need to cull a few. Here, if you want to cancel your Hulu subscription, you need to:

Head to your account page

Select cancel

Tap continue to cancel

Hit cancel subscription

Should you pay for the service through Apple, read our how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone guide. Not only can it help you get rid of Hulu, but any other paid service you don’t want anymore.

There you have it, how to cancel Hulu. If you’re after the opposite, check out our Hulu download guide. Who knows, perhaps the Resident Evil movies, Poppy Playtime movie and FNAF movie will be on there one day.