How to cancel Disney Plus

If you don't want Disney Plus, our guide can help you cancel your subscription

Someone throwing away the Disney Plus app after learning how to cancel Disney Plus in front of a blue background
If you don't want this subscription service anymore, our how to cancel Disney Plus guide can help you.

If you want to sign up for Disney Plus instead, check out our Disney Plus download guide.

Anyway, here’s how to cancel Disney Plus.

How do I cancel Disney Plus?

If you want to cancel Disney Plus, you need to:

  • Launch Disney Plus
  • Log in
  • Select your profile
  • Go to account
  • Tap Disney Plus subscription
  • Tap cancel subscription
  • Hit cancel subscription again

