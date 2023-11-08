If you don’t want this subscription service to be part of your world anymore, our how to cancel Disney Plus guide can help you to heigh-ho your way out of there. Then perhaps you can let it go and feel the love tonight with Netflix or Hulu instead.

Anyway, here’s how to cancel Disney Plus.

How do I cancel Disney Plus?

If you want to cancel Disney Plus, you need to:

Launch Disney Plus

Log in

Select your profile

Go to account

Tap Disney Plus subscription

Tap cancel subscription

Hit cancel subscription again

