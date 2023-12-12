In our how to delete Spotify accounts guide, we explain how you can permanently deactivate your account, or what you can do to stop premium payments just in case you want to use the free version of the service instead. Spotify is a powerhouse when it comes to music streaming services, however, it does face some stiff competition in the form of Apple and YouTube Music.

Alternatively, we have a Spotify download guide if you want to try it out. We also have Instagram download, YouTube Music download, WhatsApp download, and Netflix download guides, just in case you’re in the mood for socializing or watching movies. Just in case you then decide these aren’t for you, our how to delete apps on iPhone article is a worthy read.

Anyway, onto how to delete a Spotify account.

How do I delete my Spotify account?

Before we dive into the steps detailing how to delete Spotify accounts, we want to point out that you can visit this page to stop premium payments, should you wish to keep the free version of Spotify.

Otherwise, to delete your Spotify account, you need to:

Go to the close account page Go through each step (remember, your username can’t be used again) Wait to receive an email Click on the link in the email Confirm you want to delete your account

How do I cancel my Spotify premium subscription?

If you want to keep the free version of Spotify, follow these steps to cancel your Spotify premium subscription:

Open Spotify Go to the ‘subscription’ menu Select ‘your plan’ Select ‘change plan’ Go down to ‘Spotify Free’ and cancel select ‘cancel Premium’

There you have it, all you need to know on how to delete a Spotify account. For getting rid of more apps, check out our guides on how to delete Snapchat accounts, how to delete Netflix profiles, how to delete Twitter accounts, and how to delete Reddit accounts.