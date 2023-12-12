How to delete Spotify accounts

Our guide on how to delete Spotify accounts has everything you need to take your leave of the music and podcast subscription service.

In our how to delete Spotify accounts guide, we explain how you can permanently deactivate your account, or what you can do to stop premium payments just in case you want to use the free version of the service instead. Spotify is a powerhouse when it comes to music streaming services, however, it does face some stiff competition in the form of Apple and YouTube Music.

Anyway, onto how to delete a Spotify account.

How do I delete my Spotify account?

Before we dive into the steps detailing how to delete Spotify accounts, we want to point out that you can visit this page to stop premium payments, should you wish to keep the free version of Spotify.

Otherwise, to delete your Spotify account, you need to:

  1. Go to the close account page
  2. Go through each step (remember, your username can’t be used again)
  3. Wait to receive an email
  4. Click on the link in the email
  5. Confirm you want to delete your account

How do I cancel my Spotify premium subscription?

If you want to keep the free version of Spotify, follow these steps to cancel your Spotify premium subscription:

  1. Open Spotify
  2. Go to the ‘subscription’ menu
  3. Select ‘your plan’
  4. Select ‘change plan’
  5. Go down to ‘Spotify Free’ and cancel select ‘cancel Premium’

