In one of the biggest pre-release leaks to date, we’ve laid eyes on the iPhone 16 line-up dummy models, with all four upcoming devices on show. While the images mostly confirm things we already knew from previous leaks, it’s still interesting to see Apple’s design changes implemented on the handsets in physical form.

The new images are courtesy of Apple tipster Sonny Dickson, via Forbes, who has proven to be a pretty reputable source in the past. In the pictures, you can see the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The big takeaway is the confirmation of vertical camera set-ups, with Apple leaving the diagonal arrangement of previous generations behind. The Pro and Pro Max versions each have an extra telephoto lens on the camera island, adjacent to the vertical primary cameras.

These images also seem to confirm the expanding availability of iPhone 16 colorways, with both pink and violet designs in the shot. However, due to the angle of the shot and how close the iPhone 16 dummy models are to each other, it’s hard to tell if these builds include the Capture Button, a new capacitive button heavily rumored to be one of the next generation iPhone additions. Still, these are dummy models months ahead of the anticipated iPhone 16 launch, so it’s no surprise if they don’t have all the buttons of the finished product.

The final interesting factor is the increase in the size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which looks to be 6.9 inches tall, a whole 0.2 inches bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This would make the 16 Pro Max the biggest iPhone to date, and one of the biggest on the market, just slightly larger than the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and 6.7-inch Xiaomi 14 Ultra. You can check out the sizes of each of the iPhone 16 models in the image below.

Usually, we’d say here to take these leaks with a pinch of salt, but given how many of Dickson’s previous leaks have come to fruition, this is probably one worth paying attention to. We’ll know for sure when Apple announces the iPhone 16 line-up later this year, but we’re not expecting any official reveal until late summer at the latest.

There you have it, all you need to know about the iPhone 16 line-up dummy model leaks.