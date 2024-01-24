Rumors are already circulating about upgrades coming to Apple’s 2024 series of flagship phones, and there’s a fresh suggestion that the iPhone 16 Pro Max camera might feature a Sony IMX903 sensor. While we’re still months away from any sort of confirmation from Apple, this possible leak seems to point to the tech giant seeking new ways to get ahead of the chasing Android pack in terms of camera quality.

This latest leak is courtesy of Weibo user Digital Chatting Station, a relatively reputable source with over two million followers on the Chinese social media platform. While the iPhone 15 Pro Max utilizes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX803 sensor, which is pretty powerful in itself, an upgrade to the larger IMX903 sensor with double-layer transistors for the iPhone 16 would offer enhanced image quality, especially in low light.

Outside of the new Sony sensor, the information from Digital Chatting Station also suggests a slight change in the design of the display for the 16 Pro Max from Apple to see the screen feature more of a curve than the last generation. The iPhone 16 Pro might also see a significant camera upgrade, with the leaker in question and others positing that the phone is inheriting the periscope lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While the tipster responsible for this new information has proven to be reliable before, it’s still worth taking this news with a grain of salt until we get confirmation from Apple regarding the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s full camera specs. Of course, we’re keeping an eye out for all the latest rumors ahead of the arrival of the next generation of iPhones, something we’re anticipating arriving in September this year.

There you have it, the latest rumors regarding the iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera setup.