JBL Land is a new Roblox game that might look purely like a treat for the eyes at first glance, but don’t be fooled. This sonic wonderland is exactly what you should expect of an official Roblox experience from one of the world’s biggest audio brands, offering you a unique way to create your own tunes and express your online identity.

The world of JBL Land is full of Soundbytes, short snippets of audio that range from a puppy barking to the famous JBL power-up sound, which you can collect and use to piece together your tracks. Once you have your tunes, you can share them with the Roblox community via the jukeboxes scattered throughout the in-game landscape, allowing everyone to check out your musical prowess.

There’s plenty outside of creating music to keep you engaged in JBL Land, including a water park with massive slides, a mountain area, and an expansive forest to adventure through. More content is coming throughout the year, with JBL clearly determined to make this one of the best branded Roblox games out there. The company is also partnering up with content creator Robuilds to create a short movie entirely made up of in-game footage, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for that.

As you might expect of an officially branded Roblox game in the year 2024, JBL Land features an in-game shop where you can pick up some digital merchandise. Here, you can pick up items to customize your character, including portable speakers and headphones, to find your style. If you want a better idea of what to expect from JBL Land, just check out the trailer below.

There you have it, all you need to know about JBL Land, a new and official Roblox experience from the audio giant. While you're here, be sure to grab some freebies with our Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes guides.