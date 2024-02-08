Good news, roguelike fans! We’ve got a Loop Hero mobile release date, with Four Quarters’ gothic game coming to both iOS and Android. Better still, if you pre-order it now, you can save 10% on either platform.

For those who don’t know, Loop Hero is a dark fantasy roguelike RPG in which you battle an evil lich at the end of the world as you try to unravel the story behind the apocalypse. As far as roguelike games go, the in-game mechanics have a much more of a retro feel than the Diablo-esque approach of Hades or the Metroidvania mayhem of Dead Cells, with pixel graphics reminiscent of the late era of the SNES.

While Devolver Digital first published Loop Hero for consoles back in 2021, this mobile version is courtesy of Playdigious, who we also have to thank for the recent mobile port of Potion Permit. With pre-orders now open for Android and iOS, you can be sure to jump into the time-loop fun as soon as it arrives while securing yourself a 10% saving to spend on enough snacks to keep you going through multiple challenging runs. Trust us, you’re going to need something comforting to get through this gothic gauntlet.

When is the Loop Hero mobile release date?

The Loop Hero mobile release date is on April 30, 2024. If you’re thinking of picking up this one when it arrives on mobile, you can check out the trailer below for more details. We’ve also got a Loop Hero Switch review, where we gave the game a solid 8/10, praising the replayability, gloomy world design, and roguelike mechanics.

There you have it, all you need to know about the upcoming Loop Hero mobile release date.