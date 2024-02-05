Love Live! School Idol Festival 2’s codes won’t fix our broken hearts

In what seems like a last-ditch attempt to save face after its game’s contentious global launch, Bushiroad has released some Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 codes. Sadly, the community doesn’t think the freebies are enough to make up for their disappointment.

For those unfamiliar with the passionate but niche world of school idols, Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 (shortened to SIF2) is the most recent entry in the decade-long Love Live series. The game has been available in Japan for around a year and its global release was heavily anticipated – it even made our list of the biggest new mobile games for 2024. However, the Japanese version announced its end of service on January 25, 2024, before the global version even had a chance to launch.

This led to the global account posting a bizarre release date slash end-of-service announcement, disappointing thousands of fans who waited specifically for the global release. Thanks to Bushiroad shuttering both Love Live’s original mobile game, School Idol Festival, and Love Live! All Stars in 2023, this cancellation leaves dedicated players without a way to support their favorite idols and play a great mobile rhythm game.

Despite the fact that SIF2 will only be live for four months, the game is still crammed full of paid-only gacha banners, which many players feel is disrespectful. Twitter user Naijeru03 summarized the issue perfectly, asking “Why are the rewards so stingy for a game that literally already has an end of service date announced?” On top of this, during the game’s first week, there were dozens of bugs and performance issues, particularly linked to the account transfer feature.

Nearly a week post-launch, the anger and frustration has died down a little and global fans are just trying to enjoy the time they have left with the game before it closes in May. If you’re one of those loyal idol fans, you can use the code GLSIF2A3B4C5D6E8 for 35k gold, 20 small lesson notebooks, and a small LP candy.

That’s everything you need to know about Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 codes. If you want to keep up to date with another adorable rhythm game that’s (hopefully) sticking around for years to come, check out our Project Sekai events, Project Sekai cards, and Project Sekai characters guides.