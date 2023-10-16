Madtale codes October 2023

We’ve magicked up all these working Madtale codes for you to use in the mobile game to get more diamonds, coins, mana, and much more.

October 16, 2023: We checked for new Madtale codes.

Take on a new adventure in a fairy-tale-flavored world – and use all these Madtale codes to reap some extra rewards. Recruit new mystical partners to flesh out your team alongside Mary, this game’s equivalent of red riding hood. No matter which your favorite fairy tale is, there’s someone here to suit your style.

New Madtale codes

Here are all the active Madtale codes:

  • Hassan
  • MADTALESEP – free rewards
  • Achilles – free rewards
  • Madtaleaug – free rewards
  • Lucrezia – free rewards
  • congdc15k – free rewards
  • congfb50k – free rewards
  • amixem – 100 diamonds, 100 hero’s proof, and advanced mana crystal
  • madtalego – 50 diamonds, 100k cash, and 50k memory essence
  • MADTALELIVE – 50k coins and 50k memory essence
  • MADTALEALIVE – 20 mana crystals and 30k memory essence
  • GIFT777 – 100 diamonds and 100k coins
  • VIP777 – 100 diamonds and 50k memory essence
  • FBMADTALE – 200 diamonds
  • DCMADTALE – 200 diamonds

Note that there does appear to be a limit to how many codes you can redeem – this may be per 24-hour period or overall. We were able to redeem four codes at once. We aim to confirm more codes when we can redeem them!

Expired codes:

  • madtalejuly
How do I redeem Madtale codes?

Redeeming codes in Madtale is actually very straightforward, just follow these steps.

  • Open up Madtale on your device
  • Click your avatar in the top left corner
  • Hit the settings tab
  • Then click ‘Gift Code’
  • Type or paste in a code one at a time
  • Hit confirm

There you go – free diamonds and cash.

What are Madtale codes?

These handy dandy Madtale codes are redeemable in-game and give us tons of freebies, including coins, XP items, and diamonds to spend on rolling for characters.

