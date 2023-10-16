Madtale codes October 2023

Take on a new adventure in a fairy-tale-flavored world – and use all these Madtale codes to reap some extra rewards. Recruit new mystical partners to flesh out your team alongside Mary, this game’s equivalent of red riding hood. No matter which your favorite fairy tale is, there’s someone here to suit your style.

New Madtale codes

Here are all the active Madtale codes:

Hassan

MADTALESEP – free rewards

– free rewards Achilles – free rewards

– free rewards Madtaleaug – free rewards

– free rewards Lucrezia – free rewards

– free rewards congdc15k – free rewards

free rewards congfb50k – free rewards

– free rewards amixem – 100 diamonds, 100 hero’s proof, and advanced mana crystal

– 100 diamonds, 100 hero’s proof, and advanced mana crystal madtalego – 50 diamonds, 100k cash, and 50k memory essence

– 50 diamonds, 100k cash, and 50k memory essence MADTALELIVE – 50k coins and 50k memory essence

– 50k coins and 50k memory essence MADTALEALIVE – 20 mana crystals and 30k memory essence

– 20 mana crystals and 30k memory essence GIFT777 – 100 diamonds and 100k coins

– 100 diamonds and 100k coins VIP777 – 100 diamonds and 50k memory essence

– 100 diamonds and 50k memory essence FBMADTALE – 200 diamonds

– 200 diamonds DCMADTALE – 200 diamonds

Note that there does appear to be a limit to how many codes you can redeem – this may be per 24-hour period or overall. We were able to redeem four codes at once. We aim to confirm more codes when we can redeem them!

Expired codes:

madtalejuly

How do I redeem Madtale codes?

Redeeming codes in Madtale is actually very straightforward, just follow these steps.

Open up Madtale on your device

Click your avatar in the top left corner

Hit the settings tab

Then click ‘Gift Code’

Type or paste in a code one at a time

Hit confirm

There you go – free diamonds and cash.

What are Madtale codes?

These handy dandy Madtale codes are redeemable in-game and give us tons of freebies, including coins, XP items, and diamonds to spend on rolling for characters.

