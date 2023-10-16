Harry Potter: Magic Awakened codes October 2023

Need some new robes or potion ingredients? Then let us help you – these Harry Potter: Magic Awakened codes grant in-game currency and items to fill your pockets as you busy yourself learning new spells. Keep checking this page regularly as we magically find new Magic Awakened codes from time to time.

New Harry Potter: Magic Awakened codes

There are currently no active Magic Awakened codes.

Expired codes:

HPMAMAGIC

HPMA6666

harrypotter

How do I redeem Harry Potter: Magic Awakened codes?

Getting some free rewards is super easy, once you know where to go, here are the instructions you need to redeem a code in-game:

Open up the game

Hit the settings icon in the lower left corner

Click the Redeem option

Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit confirm

You can also redeem codes via your web browser:

Open the Harry Potter: Magic Awakened code redemption page

Type or paste in your code

Select your server, you find this at the bottom-left corner of the log-in screen in-game

Enter your user ID, you can find this by clicking on your knapsack and then ‘info’

Type in the verification code shown next to the text box

Press ‘confirm to exchange’

And there you have it – stacks of gold and galleons will appear in your in-game mailbox within minutes.

What are Harry Potter: Magic Awakened codes?

The game’s developer creates these handy codes and releases them at their discretion. This could be to celebrate milestones or events, or even be free rewards for pre-registration bonuses. The codes give out in-game currency, items, and materials that you can use as you progress in your wizarding career.

