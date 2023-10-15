FNAF plush, toys, and Funko

What better way to show your love for Freddy and co than with a FNAF plush? Sure, these animatronics want to kill you, and have little to no respect for personal boundaries, but just look at how cute the plushies are – they deserve some love. Perhaps that’s all they want, some love and attention. Think about it. They make you one of them by stuffing you in a suit. That’s love, that is. But why stop at your favourite FNAF plush? The way we see it, you might as well go the whole hog and take a look at our suggestions for the best FNAF toys and FNAF Funko too, because a Five Nights at Freddy’s pressie is great all year round, no need to wait for Christmas.

Anyway, without further ado, here are some of the best FNAF plush, FNAF toys, and FNAF Funko that you can get your hands on.

FNAF plush

Funtime Freddy

Just look at this guy. Doesn’t he scream fun? This look suits Freddy perfectly, and while the OG plush is great ‘n all, we think this one offers a little more pizazz, and he certainly stands out from the crowd – what a wonderful addition he is to any FNAF plush collection.

Rockstar Foxy

It’s the eye patch that wins us over with this FNAF plush, just look at Rockstar Foxy, he’s living his best animatronic life. Who cares if he gets a bit too close for comfort at times. Plus, just look at that parrot.

Roxanne Wolf

Nobody can deny that this is a nice plush, and Roxanne Wolf is a pretty cool animatronic – she looks a little less intimidating than other characters. Perhaps that’s what makes her FNAF plush a bit more appealing.

Glamrock Chica

Chica is making a fashion statement with this look, and we’re here for it. The fluorescent colours and animal prints are fun – she definitely gives 80s rockstar energy here.

Glamrock Freddy

It’s the little blue lightning bolt that wins us over, he’s a snazzy Freddy, and his hat always looks adorable. Admittedly Funtime Freddy is still our favourite, but if you’re something that gives fewer axe murderer vibes, this is the way to go.

FNAF toys

FNAF anime building blocks

This eight-piece set features a range of FNAF characters, and it’s fair to say they’re fairly popular among Five Nights at Freddy’s fans – they are Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, Freddy, Golden Freddy, Toy Bonnie, Toy Freddy, and Toy Chica. We think this little set is perfect for anyone looking to start an FNAF collection.

Five Nights at Freddy’s deluxe concert stage

This FNAF toy is a construction set, which means you get to put it together, just like Lego, and, as the name indicates, it’s the concert stage from Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator – because everyone should get a free show when eating pizza.

Five Nights at Freddy’s parts and service set

Here we have another construction set (yes, there’s a few out there, and we suggest taking a peek at them all), but this parts and service set comes with two animatronic figures – Withered Foxy and Shadow Freddy. We think you’ll have fun putting this creation together, especially if you appreciate the spooky things in life.

FNAF exclusive 2022 set

Honestly, we love this FNAF toy collection. Just look at how colourful the figurines are – what a treat. No matter where you put them, they certainly stand out and make a statement.

FNAF series one action figures

You can buy these individually if you’re tight on funds, but we thought we’d show off the FNAF series one action figure collection. As you can see, the set of five includes the titular Freddy, Bonnie, Foxy, Chica, and Golden Freddy – because just one bear with a top hat isn’t enough.

FNAF Funko

Foxy the Pirate

Foxy holds a special place in our hearts, and the Foxy the Pirate FNAF Funko figure is a must-have for any fan. Just look at him. Even with all those sharp teeth, he’s an adorable pirate. The hook and eyepatch really complete the ensemble.

Twisted Chica

This FNAF Funko is perfect for those of you who embrace the horror aspects of Five Nights at Freddy’s, as Chica has clearly seen better days, given the animatronic is now sprouting terrifying mutations.

Freddy

If you’re going to start an FNAF Funko collection, you have to include Freddy, and what better version of the animatronic to grab than his original form. Standard Freddy offers a wave of nostalgia for longtime FNAF fans, and this Funko figure is pretty cute in its own way.

Multicolour Lefty

If you’re after a different bear, perhaps Lefty is the buddy for you. This animatronic fancies himself as a bit of a rockstar, so maybe you can bust a move and jam together.

Twisted Wolf

This is a personal favourite. The FNAF Funko twisted series takes the famous animatronics and gives them a bit of a new look, and the Twisted Wolf Funko looks pretty badass. To be honest, this animatronic is going to rule any shelf it sits on.

This is a personal favourite. The FNAF Funko twisted series takes the famous animatronics and gives them a bit of a new look, and the Twisted Wolf Funko looks pretty badass. To be honest, this animatronic is going to rule any shelf it sits on.