The best Marvel games on Switch and mobile 2023

Superheroes are more popular than ever these days, and there’s no better way than getting some superpowered content than with our list of the best Marvel games on Switch and mobile. From quick-fire card games to full-on fighters, there’s really something for everyone when it comes to video game adaptations of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s collection of comic book heroes. So, let’s dive right into our list.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the best Marvel Games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

Marvel Snap – mobile

If you’re looking for a superpowered card game, look no further. This Hearthstone-like title is full of your favourite heroes, with exciting mechanics that lead to intense battles over six turns. Battle against opponents online as your race to secure locations, and collect a packed catalogue of your favourite heroes and villains in card form.

If you're looking for a helping hand with your decklists, we've got the only Marvel Snap decks guide and Marvel Snap tier list you need to rise through the ranks like a Rocket Raccoon. Or, if you need help accumulating some precious resources in-game, see our guide to Marvel Snap gold.

Marvel Future Revolution – mobile

It won’t surprise anyone that knows me to see this open-world mobile RPG on our list of the best Marvel games. I love it, and the fact it goes wherever I go is all the better. The game design itself is excellent, and it features a compelling story that spans not across just earth, not even just this universe, but the entire multiverse. So, prepare to throw yourself in the deep end. Fortunately, the game has a few familiar faces to help you out.

I'll admit that one of my favourite things about MFR is the characters, and not because Iron Man and Spider-Man are in it, but because underutilised heroes like Doctor Strange and Magik are present too.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Switch

What can I say? All I have is that this game is Flarkin’ great! Seriously, this is one of the best games I got to enjoy in 2021, and it’s already cemented itself as one of the best Marvel games of all time. It’s a pleasure to play from start to finish. The combat and action are fantastic, and most importantly, the banter and camaraderie of the guardians themselves are present.

Moreover, the narrative design in Guardians of the Galaxy is second to none. If you’re after a game that’s able to make you laugh, cry, smile, and feel angry, this is the game for you. However, if you need a little more convincing, you can take a look at why the GOTG narrative surprised us so much.

Marvel Contest of Champions – mobile

Pick any two Marvel heroes or villains you can think of. They don’t have to be in the same franchise. Now imagine them in a fight for the ages. That’s pretty much what Marvel Contest of Champions offers you. This beat ’em up fighting game has more than 200 Marvel characters available, with more and more added all the time.

Furthermore, there's a narrative for you to follow, though if you're playing a fighting game, I'd wager that you're there for fisticuffs rather than a bunch of cutscenes.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Switch

Any time Lego and Marvel come together to create a game, you know you’re in for a good time, especially since you know you get to control a good portion of the Marvel universe in a single game. Better yet, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 features an expanded line-up of characters thanks to them coming from different realities. Characters from Guardians of the Galaxy feature, as does my favourite version of spidey, Spider-Man 2099.

Furthermore, you get to explore 17 locations from the Marvel universe, including Asgard, Knowhere, Wakanda, Xandar, and an alternate version of Medieval England – Funny to think this country was probably more in order back then.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order – Switch

This game is exclusive to Nintendo Switch, and it’s a must-own if you’re a fan of Marvel games and you own the hybrid console. The Marvel Ultimate Alliance games are fantastic, and seeing the series make a comeback is great – not so much if you don’t own a Switch, mind you, but oh well. If you’re unfamiliar with MUA, it’s a top-down dungeon crawler, as is the case with the latest game.

Naturally, the game features many famous heroes, such as the Black Panther, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Blade, Nightcrawler, Star-Lord and Spider-Gwen. As for the story, you need to save the universe from Thanos and the Black Order. Sure, his methods are wrong, but you can’t deny the logic in what Thanos believes.

Marvel Strike Force – mobile

Now then, I’m not usually one for turn-based combat unless it features a certain blonde-haired ex-SOLDIER with a giant buster sword. However, Marvel Strike Force is a good time and is worth a try if you enjoy Marvel, and are after a new game for iOS or Android.

The game features RPG elements as well, and you can collect many different Marvel characters, this isn’t limited to just heroes. You can collect and use the villains too. Furthermore, there are multiple campaigns to experience if you enjoy single-player, and there are plenty of PvP options for those with a competitive edge too.

Marvel Puzzle Quest – mobile

Move over Candy Crush, there’s a superpowered puzzle game for Marvel games fans and it’s got all your favorite heroes. With years of content to dive right into, this themed puzzler is a great way to spend a little time with Iron Man, Captain America, and the rest of the gang.

